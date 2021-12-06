The Circle Arts Theatre Announces Auditions For The Inner Circle

The Circle Arts Theatre will hold auditions for The Inner Circle on April 20th at 5pm. The Inner Circle is the theatre's youth touring company for high schoolers.

Auditions will consist of cold readings and improvs, and are usually conducted once yearly, towards the end of the spring school semester. This group is the theatre's youth touring company and consists of students ranging from 8th graders to high school seniors. The group travels to local elementary schools performing for children and participates in a state theatre conference.

