The Children's Ballet of San Antonio to Hold Auditions for ALADDIN 2022

According to their website, the Children's Ballet of San Antonio will hold open auditions for their production, ALADDIN 2022, today, January 22nd, 2022. Auditions will take place from 12:30pm until 5:00pm. The Children's Ballet of San Antonio has roles for dancers, gymnasts, actors, singers, and performers from ages three to nineteen. The show will run at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre from May 6th to May 7th. Local choreographers and master ballet teachers will train the cast performers. It is $25 to audition, and if offered a role, $200 to accept the part. All interested performers must register for an audition slot. Click here to fill out the form.

According to their website, "The Children's Ballet of San Antonio is an authentic ballet company that functions like an independent professional company. Our goal is to inspire young performing artists through the creation and production of high-quality performances that feature San Antonio's most talented and highly skilled children. Young artists who participate in CBSA productions have the opportunity to work with our Award winning Artistic Director Vanessa Bessler, talented local choreographers, and world renown guest master teachers."

"The Children's Ballet of San Antonio hopes to inspire a passion and love for the performing arts in the San Antonio Community and, especially, for San Antonio's youth. Through the creation of full-length productions along with the participation in community outreach performances and a variety of local events, CBSA hopes to captivate the imagination of San Antonio and develop young artists who will seek excellence and will lead creative and productive lives!"