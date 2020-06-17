Summer Movie Nights Announced at Woodlawn Theatre; CHICAGO, LITTLE SHOP, and More!

Woodlawn Theatre is celebrating 75 years of entertaining San Antonio in 2020 and turning back the clock with Summer Movie Nights.

For five Fridays the theatre is revisiting its days as a grand movie theatre and showcasing some favorite musical feature films on the indoor big screen. Starting June 19th, experience the Academy-Award winning Chicago, starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renee Zellweger, and Richard Gere.

All tickets are $10 each and must be purchased in advanced, online. Seating begins at 6 pm and the movie starts at 7 pm.



Additional films in Woodlawn Theatre's Summer Movie Nights series include:

June 26th - Dreamgirls (2006)

July 3rd - Hairspray (2007)

July 10th - Evita (1996)

July 17th - Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

