State Premiere Of AMERICAN MARIACHI Announced At The Public Theater Of San Antonio

The Public Theater of San Antonio, the city's professional theater, announces the cast for the state premiere of American Mariachi by José Cruz González. This new production launches the 2022-23 Season curated by Executive Artistic Director Claudia de Vasco.

The production plays at the Russell Hill Rogers Theater at San Pedro Playhouse in San Pedro Park, from September 9 through October 2, 2022 under the direction of Claudia de Vasco and musical direction by Jaime Ramirez.

American Mariachi is set in the 1970s, where Lucha spends her days caring for her ailing mother but longs to shake up her life. When a forgotten record sparks her mother's memory, Lucha and her cousin strike upon a radical idea: to create an all-female mariachi band. Infused with live music played by a live mariachi band, this "big-hearted, musical tugs at the heartstrings" and reminds us how music and love can make just about anything possible.

This play with music is filled with well-known mariachi classics and depicts beautiful portraits of latina women that any San Antonian can relate to. Written by José Cruz González, this premiere production marks the first time a latino writers' work will be produced at the Russell Hill Rogers Theater in the organization's 100 years. Claudia de Vasco explains about directing this regional premiere:

"As I thought through the decision about what show to launch my tenure as Artistic leader of The Public Theater, I searched for a play that reflected San Antonio communities in a way that hadn't been before on our stage, a play that was also filled with music as our audiences have come to expect, and a play that was a universal story for all to connect with. American Mariachi is an American story about family, about coping with dementia, and about perseverance. I am thrilled to share this story with our city!"

The cast includes ANDREA DANIELA as Lucha, GISELLE GALINDO as Boli, ISABEL DE LA CERDA as Amalia, ABRAHAM ZAPATA* as Federico, AMY MIRELES DE LA ROSA as Isabel, JAI A. GONZALEZ QUINTERO as Mateo, BIANKA NICOLE TORRES as Gabby, CRYSTAL M. BRATTON as Soyla, JOSE DE HOYOS as Mino.

Directed by Claudia de Vasco, the production team also includes LAURA T. GARZA as Associate Director, JAIME RAMIREZ as Music Director, Laura Moreno as Costume Designer, PEDRO GUEVARA as Set Designer, and CARLOS R. NINE as Lighting as Sound Designer and SAPHIRE MENDEZ* as Stage Manager.

* Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Run time: About 1 hour and 35 minutes with no intermission.

Show themes: American Mariachi focuses on the importance of love and family, and the challenges that come with caring for a family member with dementia.

Events in Celebration of American Mariachi

Opening Night- Friday, September 9, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Engagement Night - September 15, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Panel Discussion - September 18, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Panel Discussion - September 24, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Relaxed Performance - Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 2 p.m. (For more information on Relaxed Performances, click here)

Engagement Night with ASL - September 29, 2022 at 7 p.m.

ASL Interpreted Performance - Friday, September 30, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

ASL Interpreted Performance - Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Tickets for shows are $45 (Standard), $30 (Military/Student/Senior* with valid ID), and $15 (Child Under 12). The Public Theater of San Antonio is wheelchair accessible.