Spotlight: THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL at The Tobin Center

Don’t miss The Addams Family Musical at The Tobin Center
THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story that is every father's nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family-a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother.
Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before- keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.
