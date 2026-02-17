Aries Spears to Perform Live at The Tobin Center in 2026

🎭 NEW! San Antonio Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Antonio & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedian Aries Spears will bring his stand-up tour to the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts for a one-night-only performance in the H-E-B Performance Hall. The show will take place September 26, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Tobin Member pre-sale is underway. Tickets will go on sale August 25 at 10 a.m. and will be available online at tobincenter.org, by phone at (210) 223-8624, or in person at The Tobin Center Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle). Box Office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets start at $43.50.

A New York native, Spears began performing comedy at age 14 and later became a principal cast member on Fox’s Mad TV, appearing from the third through the tenth season. During his eight-season run, he created and performed a range of recurring characters and celebrity impressions. The sketch “Talkin’ American” became one of the show’s most popular recurring segments.

Spears has also appeared in feature films including Home of Angels, The Pest opposite John Leguizamo, and Jerry Maguire, in which he portrayed the brother of Cuba Gooding Jr.’s character. His television credits include appearances on national talk shows and guest appearances on a variety of programs, as well as voice work in animation. In 2023, he appeared in CNN’s docuseries See It Loud: The History of Black Television.

In addition to his touring career, Spears develops film and television projects and hosts a podcast that has built a national following.