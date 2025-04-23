San Antonio Youth Take The Stage In Broadway-Inspired Camp

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This summer, the stage is set for creativity, connection, and community as youth across San Antonio are invited to participate in a range of engaging theatre and performance-based summer camps, including the highly anticipated Broadway Project at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre.

Organized as part of ATG Entertainment's ongoing commitment to education through its Creative Learning (CL) program, these camps offer young performers aged 6–13 an immersive experience in acting, singing, and dancing—culminating in a live showcase performance at the iconic Charline McCombs Empire Theatre. San Antonio is the first city in ATG's North America portfolio to have Creative Learning, a groundbreaking initiative —fostering access to the arts, nurturing local talent, and building community through performance.

The Broadway Project runs June 23–27, 2025, and is open to all experience levels. Students will learn from experienced teaching artists and work collaboratively to bring a Broadway-style production to life. The program reflects the core values of ATG's CL initiative. “Theatre is more than performance—it's about empowerment, imagination, and belonging,” said Alex Snell, Creative Learning Director at ATG Entertainment in San Antonio. “These summer camps are designed to be joyful spaces where young people can build confidence and explore their creativity in a supportive environment.”

The Broadway Project and similar summer programming in San Antonio demonstrate the powerful role arts education plays in shaping young lives. With support from ATG's global CL platform, these camps are part of a broader effort to expand access to performing arts and spotlight emerging local talent.

Summer Camp Details:

The Broadway Project

Dates: June 23–27, 2025

Time: 9 AM – 4 PM (performance at 4 PM on June 27)

Ages: 6–13

Location: Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

Tuition: $450 per child

Info & Registration: majesticempire.com/events/the-broadway-project

Through its partnership with Majestic Empire Foundation (MEF), CL offers scholarships and low-cost opportunities for Title 1 schools to participate in The Broadway Project and other summer camps initiatives and Broadway show engagement. For many students and individuals in low-income areas, Creative Learning in partnership with MEF, provides their first glimpse of live theater, offering heavily discounted Broadway tickets through its Broadway Bridges on the Road Initiative for those who would otherwise not have access.

Additional summer arts programming will be announced throughout the spring. These opportunities aim to connect young people with the joy of theatre while fostering skills in collaboration, storytelling, and expression.

