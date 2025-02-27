Review: FUNNY GIRL at Majestic Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Hello, gorgeous,” she said as the audience went wild with glee. She was Fanny Brice from the musical Funny Girl on Tuesday night at San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre. This was our first time witnessing this iconic production, and my husband and I could not have been more delighted with it from the very beginning when Fanny asked us, “do you ever feel like your past is watching you?” The brilliant writing and staging of those opening moments captivated us and didn’t let us go until the very end as she hung back for one last moment and waved goodbye.

The story followed the career of Fanny Brice as she blossomed into a star with the Ziegfeld Follies. She blazed a trail for herself from the beginning when people doubted her ability to become a star unless she became more petite and tried to fit in with the chorus girls. She refused, knowing hers was not the path of a chorus girl. Somehow she knew she was a star and that being her funny, quirky, talented self was the way to prove that she was truly “a bagel on a plate of onion rolls.” And she continued to blaze her own trail while trying to navigate a tumultuous marriage to Nick Arnstein, played by Stephen mark Lucas. How inspiring that despite the struggles, she bravely followed her convictions all the way to the top and into a career that spanned five decades and branched across the stage, film and radio!

Hannah Shankman, playing Fannie Brice, gave a stunning portrayal of the role with expert comedic timing balanced with several vulnerable and poignant moments. Her voice powerfully filled the auditorium with those big belting moments the well known songs required, taking us with her on the emotional roller coaster of her story.

The ensemble filled the stage with joyous perfection as they danced, sang, and swirled their colorful skirts and canes like only a classic musical theatre ensemble could do! Melissa Manchester, as Mrs. Brice, made us laugh all night with her big comedic presence, and Travis Ward-Osborne, who played Eddie Ryan, gave an unforgettable performance as he tap danced his heart out throughout the show, bringing the audience to energetic applause more than once. Any time the full ensemble performed a number all together, we knew we were in for a treat. They were spectacular!

The lighting, dancing, costuming, and overall production value kept us smiling throughout the performance. In many moments we simply sat staring in awe at how incredible the vocal performances were, and in other moments we forgot we were watching a production, as we were drawn into the realities of the story.

As a director, having finally seen this show, I would add it to my list of shows I must someday direct. What a precious and inspiring story, full of everything a musical should be! San Antonio, you have until March 2 to see this show, and I highly encourage you to get out and experience it! It is truly delightful!





