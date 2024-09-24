Review: BERNARDA! at Teatro Audaz

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Photo Credit: Siggi Ragnar

In June, I interviewed Larry Martinez Jr and Laura T Garza about their upcoming production of Bernarda! Their excitement about this new adaptation of Federico Garcia Lorca’s masterpiece, The House of Bernarda Alba, burst through the screen of our little Zoom meeting, as they shared their passion about the show’s themes and relevance in a modern setting. This has been one of my favorite scripts since my college days, and I simply could not wait to head over to The Little Carver Theatre on Friday night to see what Teatro Audaz had up its sleeve this time.

As always, I was struck by the way Teatro created a completely professional and polished experience from the moment I entered the building. The set was stunning, the pre-show music providing the perfect atmosphere and mood. And then the lights dimmed, and there she was. Bernarda Alba. Stunning. Powerful. Commanding. If you know Laura T. Garza, you know that she carries a strong presence any time she enters a room, but during this epic entrance, I could feel my heart in my chest. I had to remind myself to breathe. Every eye, every wisp of energy in the room was focused on her, drawn to her. Her presence became the bullseye of every dart of energy in the room. And then it was like she introduced us to her daughters with extraordinary choreography by Abe Ramirez and Larry Martinez, Jr, giving each daughter her moment that ensured each audience member would be completely captivated and invested in their stories for the remainder of the show. That entrance was one of the most stunning theatrical moments I’ve seen on any stage, and the accompanying sound design by Michael Randolph, did what only a truly ingenious sound design can do. It just almost disappeared and simply made you feel things. The whole scene drew the audience’s attention to the story like a magician.

Photo Credit: Siggi Ragnar

The story was the same as the classic masterpiece by Federico Garcia Loca, but altered with a new take written by Emilio Williams. This adaptation places the tale in a modern world with cell phones and security cameras. Someone is always watching. That element loomed over the story in such an intriguing way, causing even the audience to feel trapped in Bernarda’s powerful clutches. Larry Martinez’s and associate director, Ana Martinez's inventive staging in such an intimate space helped tell the story with its careful angles and beautiful stage pictures. Garza’s stark black and white costume designs were jaw-droppingly beautiful, but even more than that, they provided a metaphor of the family’s unraveling through the show. The actresses all used a complete emotional palette throughout, even giving us some much-needed, believable laughter and sweet moments between the characters.

Photo Credit: Siggi Ragnar

I could honestly mention every one of these women, as they each gave stunning performances and moments that broke our hearts, made us angry, or even made us laugh. A standout for me, however, was Cindy Rodriguez-Martinez as Poncia. Her ability to lead the audience along the way, narrating in moments and creating beautiful moments in other, more intimate scenes provided another kind of power, a softer kind that contrasted perfectly with the dominating presence of the unbelievably talented Laura T. Garza. The true beauty of the production, though, came from the collective ensemble work of the actresses and from the entire team. The cohesiveness of the show proved that they all came together as one to make the magic happen. The passion and heart of each performer, technician, director, and creator shone brilliantly through a collective lens, giving us an unforgettable night of live theatre.

Photo Credit: Siggi Ragnar

And just like the powerful beginning, the ending of the show left us breathless and stunned. I had chills. Once I regained my wits, I looked around the room to see an audience full of astonished people trying to sort through what they just witnessed. What a triumph. San Antonio, you have through September 29 to see this remarkable production. Do it. This one is truly special and something you will absolutely not want to miss.





