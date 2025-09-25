RED RIDING HOOD Will Open at Magik Theatre This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Magik Theatre will present Red Riding Hood, Allison Gregory’s fast-paced and funny retelling of the classic fairy tale, beginning September 27 on the Main Stage. Directed by Devon Moreno, the production invites family audiences ages five and up to re-imagine the familiar story through a playful lens that celebrates courage, creativity, and working together.

About the Production

In Gregory’s take on the tale, Wolfgang—the self-proclaimed “greatest actor in the world”—sets out to stage his one-man Red Riding Hood. His plans are upended by a feisty girl with a mysterious package and plenty of opinions. Together, they leap into a theatrical adventure, transforming everyday objects into costumes and props as they switch characters and surprise themselves along the way.

“This show is fast-paced, funny, and highly theatrical,” said director Devon Moreno. “We want the audience to leave feeling inspired—not just by the story, but by the possibilities of what they could create themselves.”

The run marks Moreno’s directorial debut with Magik Theatre. A longtime company member and production manager, he brings hands-on experience in prop work and quick costume changes, elements that play a central role in this staging.

Special Events and Add-Ons

Magik Theatre is offering several opportunities for families to enhance their visit:

Opening Night Party in the Park – September 27 at 4:30 p.m., with treats, music, and crafts before the 6 p.m. show.

Story Time at Hemisfair – September 23 at 10 a.m., featuring a gentle retelling of Little Red Riding Hood with a themed craft.

Backstage Experience Add-On – $20 per person after select performances, including a guided tour, onstage meet and greet, and cupcakes from Bird Bakery.

Birthday Party Packages – Discounted group tickets, signage, a merch gift, and concessions perks for groups of ten or more.

Accessibility and Community Performances

Sensory Friendly Performance – October 4 at 10 a.m.

Pay What You Wish Performance – October 4 at 2 p.m. (sponsored by H-E-B)

ASL Interpreted Performance – October 5 at 3 p.m.

Educator Appreciation Day – September 28 at 3 p.m. (one free ticket with ID)

Military and First Responders Appreciation Day – October 11 at 2 p.m. ($25 tickets with ID)

Ticket Information

Single Tickets: $30 adults, $25 children (ages 2–17), military, first responders, seniors, educators, and students. Children under two free if seated in an adult’s lap.

Two-Show Season Subscription: $47 for Red Riding Hood and A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Tickets are available at magiktheatre.org, by phone at (210) 227-2751, or in person at the box office (420 S. Alamo St., San Antonio).

About Magik Theatre

Founded in 1994, Magik Theatre creates professional, literature-based theatre for young audiences. Its mission is to ignite imagination, spark curiosity, inspire empathy, and foster a lifelong love of learning.