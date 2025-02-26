ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN Comes to the Tobin Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready to rock as One Night of Queen brings the legendary music and electrifying stage presence of Queen to life! Featuring the world-renowned Gary Mullen & The Works, this high-energy tribute concert will have audiences on their feet, celebrating the unforgettable sound of one of rock’s most iconic bands. Join us at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in the H-E-B Performance Hall on August 2, 2025 at 7:30PM.

Tobin Member Pre-Sale is happening now. Tickets will go on sale on February 28 at 10am and can be purchased online at tobincenter.org, via phone (210) 223-8624 or in-person at The Tobin Center Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle, 78205). Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 10a-6p and Saturday, 10a-2p. Tickets start at $29.50.

In 2022, Gary Mullen & The Works will be celebrating the 20th Anniversary of their world-renowned One Night Of Queen live concert performance.

Gary Mullen & The Works (featuring Gary Mullen on vocals, David Brockett on guitar, Billy Moffat on bass, Malcolm Gentles on keyboards and Jon Halliwell on drums) will have you dancing in the aisles during their 2-hour show, while the band pays tribute to the stage theatrics, showmanship, and music of Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductees: Queen.

In 2000, Gary Mullen won the Granada TV programme “Stars in Their Eyes” with his performance as Queen’s lead singer: Freddie Mercury. Mullen’s embodiment of Freddie Mercury resulted in him gaining 864,838 votes in the show’s Live Grand Final. The number of fans who voted for Mullen was more than double that of the runner-up, thus setting an all-time record for votes in the history of the programme.

For over two decades, Gary Mullen & The Works have performed to sold-out audiences around the world, playing more than 2,500 live shows to audiences in over 20 countries around the globe.

Gary Mullen & The Works’ One Night Of Queen show has played at London’s Hyde Park (twice) as a featured attraction during the prestigious BBC Proms concert series in front of enthusiastic crowds of over 40,000 people! Additionally, Gary Mullen & The Works have performed at many of the same venues that Queen has performed at around the world.

So, if you're ready to rock ‘n’ roll, don't miss your chance to celebrate One Night Of Queen with Gary Mullen & The Works!

The show DOES go on and this show WILL rock you!

