MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Jams at the Majestic Theatre October 6

Million Dollar Quartet is the Tony Award-winning smash-hit musical inspired by the famed recording session that brought together rock 'n' roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins for the first and only time. The show performs for one night only at the Majestic Theatre (224 E. Houston St.) in San Antonio, TX on October 6, 2019 at 7:30PM. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 28 at 10AM.

Tickets ($49.50 - $69.50) for MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET will be available In Person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800.982.2787. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

On December 4, 1956, these four young musicians gathered at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest rock 'n' roll jam sessions ever. Million Dollar Quartet brings that unbelievable musical moment to life, featuring timeless and enduring hits including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "That's All Right," "Sixteen Tons," "I Walk the Line," "Great Balls of Fire," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "Hound Dog," and more.

Don't miss your chance to experience this red-hot moment in rock 'n' roll history at Million Dollar Quartet!

For more information, visit majesticempire.com.





