Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards; SJA Performing Arts Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Standings - 12/5/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Caty Wantland - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 23%

Jeremiah Jordan - THE COLOR PURPLE - Woodlawn Theatre 22%

Madison Grumbles - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 19%

Alonzo Corona - HAIRSPRAY - Woodlawn Theatre 10%

Sarah Peters, Felicia McBride Guerra, Melissa Dean - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 9%

Kahlee Moore - CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 5%

Heidi Melton - SCROOGE! - Fredericksburg Theater Co 5%

Luís García Jr. - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 5%

Kahlee Moore - CINDERELLA - Woodlawn Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sherry Bettersworth, Deb Nicosia - LION KING - New Beaunfels Performing Arts 23%

Chasity Trajcheski - SCROOGE, THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 14%

Shawn Kjos - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 9%

Celeste Cavazos - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 7%

Michael Ciaramitaro - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Public Theatre of San Antonio 6%

Chasity Trajcheski - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 6%

Jill Campos - BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 6%

Ixchel Cuellar - MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz 5%

Kathy Hunt - ALL MY SONS - The Texas Theatre, Seguin, TX 5%

Marshall Chase - A CHORUS LINE - Woodlawn Theatre 5%

Rose Kennedy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Woodlawn Theatre, San Antonio, Tx 4%

Rachael Lorenzetti - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 3%

Ruby Armendariz - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 2%

Ixchel Cuellar - MAN OF THE FLESH - Teatro Audaz 2%

Rose Kennedy - HAIR SPRAY - Woodlawn Theatre, San Antonio, Tx 1%

Rose Kennedy - ELF THE MUSICAL - Woodlawn Theatre, San Antonio, Tx 1%

Rebecca Vidal - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Boerne Community Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Darcell Bios - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Woodlawn Theatre 23%

Chris Ikner - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 19%

Steve Reily - FOREVER PLAID - Fredericksburg Theater Company 13%

Garrett Bettersworth - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - New Braunfels Performing Arts 12%

Claudia de Vasco - AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theater 11%

Shawn Kjos - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 6%

Sherry Bettersworth - MOANA - New Braunfels Performing Arts 5%

Jeryl Hoover - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Chris Ikner - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 3%

Rebecca Kritzer - CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 2%

Jeryl Hoover - SCROOGE, THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Betty Hukill - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Chris Ikner - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 29%

Steve Riley - LEND ME A TENORR - Fredericksburg Theater Company 24%

Juan Carlos Calderon - BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 11%

Vanessa Rae Lerma - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 11%

Pat Hoppe - ALL MY SONS - The Texas Theatre, Seguin, TX 6%

Rob Olivas - MISERY - The Harlequin 4%

José Rubén DeLeon - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 4%

Omar Leos - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 2%

Addison Powers - SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Shawn Hardee - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLFE - St. Mary’s University 2%

Robert Olivas - ASSISTED LIVING - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 2%

Robert Olivas - MISERY - Harlequin 2%

Christine Crowley - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Boerne Community Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 20%

THE COLOR PURPLE - The Woodlawn Theatre 19%

MOANA JR - New Braunfels Performing Arts 17%

AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theatre 8%

FOREVER PLAID - Fredericksburg Theater Company 8%

BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 7%

THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 6%

SCROOGE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 6%

ALL MY SONS - The Texas Theatre, Seguin, TX 3%

CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 2%

ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 2%

MARY POPPINS - FTC 2%

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nathan Thurman - THE COLOR PURPLE - Woodlawn Theatre 21%

Ben Mitchell - MOANA - New Beaunfels Performing Arts 20%

Faith Castaneda - SCROOGE, THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 17%

Larry Martinez - BAD HOMBRES/ GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 10%

Robert Olivas - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 8%

Larry Martinez - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 6%

Larry Marrinez - MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz 5%

Daniel Melton - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Faith Castenda - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Pedro Ramirez - ROOSTERS - Roosters 2%

Roy Moya - MAN OF THE FLESH - Teatro Audaz 2%

Addison Powers - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Addison Power - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Pedro Ramirez - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Darrin Newhardt - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Woodlawn Theatre 22%

Faith Reily - DISNEY DESCENDANTS JR. - Fredericksburg Theater Company 20%

Gino Rivera - MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz 14%

Jaime Ramirez - AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theatre 13%

Shawn Kjos - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 11%

Jaime Ramirez - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Public Theatre of San Antonio 8%

Landon Priess - LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL JR - Fredericksburg Theater Company 5%

Jeryl Hoover - SCROOGE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 4%

Hunter Garrett - FOREVER PLAID - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Hunter Garrett - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%



Best Musical

THE COLOR PURPLE - The WoodLawnTheatre 20%

FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 16%

LION KING - New Braunfels Performing Arts 12%

MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz 12%

AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theatre of San Antonio 10%

FOREVER PLAID - Fredericksburg Theater Company 7%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 6%

CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 4%

MOANA JR - New Braunfels Performing Arts 3%

MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Public Theatre of San Antonio 2%

CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 2%

SCROOGE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE MESQUITE TREE BY DAVID DAVILA - Teatro Audaz 66%

EINSTEIN’S WRONG ABOUT EVERYTHING - Overtime 34%



Best Performer In A Musical

Lucero Garcia - MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz 15%

Danica McKinney - THE COLOR PURPLE - Woodlawn Theatre 12%

Madelynn Gonzalez - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 11%

Mitchell Correia - ROCK OF AGES - New Braunfels Performing Arts 10%

Faith Reily - SCROOGE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 9%

Emma Grubbs - ROCK OF AGES - New Braunfels Performing Arts 6%

Giselle Galindo - AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theater 6%

Campy Rodriguez - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 5%

Amy De La Rosa - AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theater 4%

Nick Glavac - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 4%

Kairi Pyle - LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL JR - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Alonzo Corona - A CHORUS LINE - Woodlawn Theatre 2%

Edward Burkley - THE COLOR PURPLE - Woodlawn Theatre 2%

Heidi Eubanks - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Co 2%

James Beene - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 1%

Kahlee Moore - A CHORUS LINE - Woodlawn Theatre 1%

Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez - CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 1%

Jeryl Hoover - SCROOGE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Mandy Martinez - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 1%

Christy Brown - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Bianka Torres - AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theater 1%

Katie Molina - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 1%

Elliott Dooley - FOREVER PLAID - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Audrey Federici - CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 0%

Michael Cooling - CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Viviana Cavazos - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 27%

Steve Reily - SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Fredericksburg Theater Company 16%

Laura Garza - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 13%

Whitney Marlett - MISERY - The Harlequin 6%

Eric Alvarado - BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 6%

Faith Kasukonis - SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Fredericksburg Theater Company 5%

Ivan Ortega - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 4%

William Wayne Windle - ALL MY SONS` - The Texas Theatre, Seguin, TX 3%

Greg Dew - ALL MY SONS - The Texas Theatre, Seguin, Texas 3%

Campy Rodriguez - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 3%

Susan Wilder - ASSISTED LIVING - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 3%

Bethany Najera - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 2%

Anna Gangai - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 2%

Salvador Valadez - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 2%

Lara Wright - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLFE - St Mary’s university 1%

Vic Trevino - A DOLLS HOUSE PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 1%

Aiden Anzaldua - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 1%

David Moore - MISERY - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 1%

George Kendall - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLFE - St. Mary’s University 1%

Payton Duvernay - ASSISTED LIVING - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 0%



Best Play

THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 28%

LEND ME A TENOR - Fredericksburg Theater Company 21%

BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 14%

THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 9%

MISERY - Harlequin 7%

ALL MY SONS - The Texas Theatre, Seguin, TX 7%

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 6%

ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 6%

ASSISTED LIVING - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sandra Byerly - ROCK OF AGES - New Braunfels Performing Arts 24%

Benjamin Grabill - THE COLOR PURPLE - Woodlawn Theatre 23%

Judd Vermillion - SCROOGE, THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 18%

Max Estudillo - BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 10%

Esther Burton - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 8%

Nikki Folsom, Kim Valles, Robert Olivas - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 5%

Judd Vermillion - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Daniel Melton - FOREVER PLAID - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Curtis Ashby - A DOLLS HOUSE PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 3%

Robert Olivas, Shawn Kjos - MISERY - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 2%

Robert Olivas, Shawn Kjos - ASSISTED LIVING - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chase Jentz - FOREVER PLAID - Fredericksburg Theater Company 24%

Axa Soria - BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 18%

Michael Randolph - MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz 15%

Nikki Folsom, Mando Aussenac - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 11%

Cole Castañeda - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 7%

Shawn Kjos, Robert Olivas - MISERY - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 7%

Chase Jentz - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 6%

Chase Jentz - SCROOGE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 6%

Shawn Kjos, Robert Olivas - ASSISTED LIVING - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 4%

Cole Castañeda - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Kate Mitchell - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - New Braunfels Performing Arts 11%

Faith Reily - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 11%

Jimena Herrera - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 11%

Evonne Nathaniel - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Woodlawn Theatre 9%

Michelle Bortoni - MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz 8%

Jordan Gomez - ROCK OF AGES - New Braunfels Performing Arts 8%

Alondra Loya - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 8%

Rebekah Williams - THE COLOR PURPLE - Woodlawn Theatre 7%

Amy Mireles - AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theatre of San Antonio 7%

Rebekah Williams - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Public Theatre of San Antonio 4%

Joshua Pena Buce - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 3%

Aiden Anzaldua - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 2%

AJ Salazar - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 2%

Kairi Pyle - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Zac Tiedemann - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater 2%

Jeff Jeffers - SCROOGE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Melissa Zara-Cousin - CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 1%

Elliott Dooley - LEND ME A TENOR - Fredericksburg Theater Co 1%

Kevin Cox - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 1%

Ryan Hoover - SCROOGE! - Fredericksburg Theater Co 1%

Joel Baumann - CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 0%

Barry Sikes - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0%

Heidi Melton - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0%

Lucinda Harvey - SCROOGE! - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0%

Melissa Dean - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Madelynn Gonzalez - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 23%

Anastacia Islas - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 10%

Elise Lopez - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 10%

Jacob Granado - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 10%

Mary Jane Windle - ALL MY SONS - The Texas Theatre, Seguin, TX 9%

Ixchel Cuellar - BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 8%

Rodney Carlson - ASSISTED LIVING - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 6%

John Perez - BAD HOMBRES/ GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 6%

Marisa Varela - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 5%

Matthew Dominguez - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 3%

Kelli Grant - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Boerne Community Theatre 3%

Emily Paredes - ASSISTED LIVING - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 2%

Lisa Suarez - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 2%

Lucero Perez - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 2%

