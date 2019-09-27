Intocable San Antonio Date Rescheduled At Majestic Theatre

The Intocable concert originally scheduled for November 14th at Majestic Theatre has been rescheduled to November 27.

Intocable's album, Percepción, was nominated for Best Noteño Album and the band will be performing for the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards on November 14.

All tickets sold for the original November 14th concert will be honored at the November 27th concert.

Refunds are available at point of purchase for ticket holders who cannot attend the rescheduled performance. For more information, contact 800.982.2787 or Ticketmaster.com.





