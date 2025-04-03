INCLUSION FEST Offers A Celebration For All Abilities At The Tobin Center In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tobin Center, in partnership with Autism Community Network and disABILITYsa, will present Inclusion Fest: a free, inclusive, and accessible festival designed for all ages and abilities.

This event will take place on Saturday, April 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Will Naylor Riverwalk Plaza & Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater, celebrating community, connection, and the power of belonging.

Inclusion Fest offers engaging activities, interactive vendor booths, and a sensory-friendly screening of Carl the Collector, providing a welcoming space for individuals on the spectrum, families, and the community at large.

Event Highlights:

Sensory-Friendly Screening: Carl the Collector (10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.) – Join us for a special viewing of Carl the Collector in the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater, presented with sensory-friendly adjustments.

Interactive Vendor Plaza – Visit engaging booths and activities hosted by community partners, offering fun, hands-on experiences for all attendees.

Carl the Collector Photo Station – Capture fun memories with a life-sized cardboard cutout of Carl the Collector.

Concessions – Enjoy snacks and refreshments available for purchase throughout the event.

Calming Area – Take a break in a designated quiet space featuring soft seating and soothing activities for those who need a moment to relax.

Live Storytime Session – Gather for a special reading experience with The Tobin Center's Generation NEXT Education Initiative.

Autism Community Network

Crescendo Center

disABILITYsa

Family ADDventures Advocacy

Generation NEXT

KLRN

KultureCity

Magik Theatre

Once in a Wild

The Arc of San Antonio

Youth Code Jam

