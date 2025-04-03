INCLUSION FEST Offers A Celebration For All Abilities At The Tobin Center In April

This event will take place on Saturday, April 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Will Naylor Riverwalk Plaza & Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater.
The Tobin Center, in partnership with Autism Community Network and disABILITYsa, will present Inclusion Fest: a free, inclusive, and accessible festival designed for all ages and abilities.
This event will take place on Saturday, April 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Will Naylor Riverwalk Plaza & Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater, celebrating community, connection, and the power of belonging.
Inclusion Fest offers engaging activities, interactive vendor booths, and a sensory-friendly screening of Carl the Collector, providing a welcoming space for individuals on the spectrum, families, and the community at large.
