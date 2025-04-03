News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

INCLUSION FEST Offers A Celebration For All Abilities At The Tobin Center In April

This event will take place on Saturday, April 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Will Naylor Riverwalk Plaza & Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater.

By: Apr. 03, 2025
INCLUSION FEST Offers A Celebration For All Abilities At The Tobin Center In April Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Tobin Center, in partnership with Autism Community Network and disABILITYsa, will present Inclusion Fest: a free, inclusive, and accessible festival designed for all ages and abilities.

This event will take place on Saturday, April 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Will Naylor Riverwalk Plaza & Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater, celebrating community, connection, and the power of belonging.

Inclusion Fest offers engaging activities, interactive vendor booths, and a sensory-friendly screening of Carl the Collector, providing a welcoming space for individuals on the spectrum, families, and the community at large.

Event Highlights:

  • Sensory-Friendly Screening: Carl the Collector (10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.) – Join us for a special viewing of Carl the Collector in the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater, presented with sensory-friendly adjustments.
  • Interactive Vendor Plaza – Visit engaging booths and activities hosted by community partners, offering fun, hands-on experiences for all attendees.
  • Carl the Collector Photo Station – Capture fun memories with a life-sized cardboard cutout of Carl the Collector.
  • Concessions – Enjoy snacks and refreshments available for purchase throughout the event.
  • Calming Area – Take a break in a designated quiet space featuring soft seating and soothing activities for those who need a moment to relax.
  • Live Storytime Session – Gather for a special reading experience with The Tobin Center's Generation NEXT Education Initiative.

Featured Vendors & Community Partners:

  • Autism Community Network
  • Crescendo Center
  • disABILITYsa
  • Family ADDventures Advocacy
  • Generation NEXT
  • KLRN
  • KultureCity
  • Magik Theatre
  • Once in a Wild
  • The Arc of San Antonio
  • Youth Code Jam

Learn more about vendors here.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.





Videos