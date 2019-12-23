Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for San Antonio:
Best Actor under 18
Best Actress under 18
Best Choreography
Best Costume Designer for a Musical
Best Costume Designer for a Play (non-musical)
Best Director of a Musical
Best Director of a Play (non-musical)
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Best Leading Actor in a Play (non-musical)
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Best Leading Actress in a Play (non-musical)
Best Musical (Local)
Best Musical (Touring)
Best Play (non-musical) (Local)
Best Scenic Designer of a Musical
Best Scenic Designer of a Play (non-musical)
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Best Supporting Actor in a Play (non-musical)
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Best Supporting Actress in a Play (non-musical)
Best Theater
Jackson Kibby - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 23%
Caleb Dreyer - FROZEN JR. - Fredericksburg Theater Company 21%
Nickie Barron - BOOGIE WOOGIE CHRISTMAS - The Harlequin 11%
Lily Mace - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 19%
Austyn Hennigan - MADAGASCAR - The Point Theatre 10%
Hannah Cox - MAMMA MIA - The Point Theatre 10%
Heather Cunningham - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 33%
Courtnie Mercer - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 21%
Heidi Melton - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theater Company 16%
Lanza Teague - MADAGASCAR - The Point Theatre 31%
Sarah Brookes - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 21%
Tommie Bailey - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theater Company 20%
Lanza Teague - THE COMPLETE WORKA OF WILLIAM AHAKESPEARE, ABRIDGED - The Point Theatre 32%
Vaughn Taylor - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 24%
Jolene Keefer & Nita Regester - BUS STOP - Fredericksburg Theater Company 24%
Sarah Derousseau - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 26%
David Nanny - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 16%
Jim Weisman - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theater company 15%
Sarah Derousseau - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE, ABRIDGED - The Point Theatre, Ingram 20%
Caleb Straus - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Fredericksburg Theater Company 18%
Bob Straus - BUS STOP - Fredericksburg Theater Company 17%
Daniel Melton - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theatre Company 20%
Jeff Cunningham - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 19%
Robby French - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 14%
Pierre Minjauw - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Fredericksburg Theater Company 16%
Jacob Sengele - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 12%
Bryan Finaley-James - BUS STOP - Fredericksburg Theater Company 9%
Ambra Starr - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 20%
Athena Boneta - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 11%
Hannah Cox - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 9%
Lily Mace - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 17%
Macy Parker - BUS STOP - Fredericksburg Theater Company 17%
Tasha Remschel - THESE SHINING LIVES - The Point Theatre 15%
MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre, Ingram 20%
RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 12%
THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Fredericksburg Theatre Company 12%
HAMILTON - Majestic Theater 39%
WICKED - The majestic theatre 24%
WAITRESS - The majestic theatre 15%
SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 19%
BUS STOP - Fredericksburg Theatre CompanyJim Wei 14%
DIAL M FOR MURDER - Fredericksburg Theatre Company 12%
Jeff Cunningham - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 20%
Jim Wiesman - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theater Company 14%
Vaughn Taylor - WICKET - Performing Arts San Antonio 14%
Jeffery Cunningham - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Fredericksburg Theatre Company 26%
Steve Reily - BUS STOP - Fredericksburg TheaterCompany 26%
Jenny Taylor - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE, ABRIDGED - The Point Theatre 24%
Louie Canales - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 14%
Caleb Dreyer - FROZEN JR. - Fredericksburg theater company 8%
Andrew Cannon - FOOTLOOSE - Playhouse 2000 7%
Jason Rittimann - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE, ABRIDGED - The Point Theatre 14%
Jeffery Hensel - NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON THE BLANK WALL - The Point Theatre 13%
Daniel Calderon - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 12%
Taylor Chilton - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 24%
Julie Coe - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 16%
Seabrook Jones - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 13%
Hailey Knudsen - BUS STOP - Fredericksburg Theater Company 18%
Jessica Sturm - NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON THE BLANK WALL - The Point Theatre 18%
Laura Fragoso - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 11%
Fredericksburg Theater Company 31%
The Point Theater Ingram, Texas 18%
Performing Arts San Antonio 14%
