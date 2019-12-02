BWW Regional Awards
December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW San Antonio Awards!

Article Pixel Dec. 2, 2019  
Voting is now underway for the 2019 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for San Antonio:

Best Actor under 18
Jackson Kibby - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 29%
 Caleb Dreyer - FROZEN JR. - Fredericksburg Theater Company 14%
 Nickie Barron - BOOGIE WOOGIE CHRISTMAS - The Harlequin 13%

Best Actress under 18
Lily Mace - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 19%
 Austyn Hennigan - MADAGASCAR - The Point Theatre 13%
 Hannah Cox - MAMMA MIA - The Point Theatre 12%

Best Choreography
Heather Cunningham - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 41%
 Courtnie Mercer - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 22%
 Heidi Melton - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theater Company 12%

Best Costume Designer for a Musical
Lanza Teague - MADAGASCAR - The Point Theatre 40%
 Sarah Brookes - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 22%
 Tommie Bailey - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theater Company 16%

Best Costume Designer for a Play (non-musical)
Lanza Teague - THE COMPLETE WORKA OF WILLIAM AHAKESPEARE, ABRIDGED - The Point Theatre 40%
 Vaughn Taylor - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 26%
 Jolene Keefer & Nita Regester - BUS STOP - Fredericksburg Theater Company 12%

Best Director of a Musical
Sarah Derousseau - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 32%
 David Nanny - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 18%
 Jim Weisman - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theater company 12%

Best Director of a Play (non-musical)
Sarah Derousseau - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE, ABRIDGED - The Point Theatre, Ingram 23%
 David Remschel - NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON THE BLANK WALL - The Point Theatre 18%
 Caleb Straus - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Fredericksburg Theater Company 14%

Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Jeff Cunningham - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 25%
 Robby French - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 15%
 Daniel Melton - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theatre Company 14%

Best Leading Actor in a Play (non-musical)
Jacob Sengele - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 13%
 Ken DeZarn - NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON THE BLANK WALL - The Point Theatre 10%
 David Remschel - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE, ABRIDGED - The Point Theatre 10%

Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Ambra Starr - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 24%
 Athena Boneta - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 11%
 Hannah Cox - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 11%

Best Leading Actress in a Play (non-musical)
Tasha Remschel - THESE SHINING LIVES - The Point Theatre 19%
 Lily Mace - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 17%
 Ann Reynolds - NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON THE BLANK WALL - The Point Theatre 12%

Best Musical (Local)
MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre, Ingram 24%
 RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 13%
 WICKET - Performing Arts San Antonio 12%

Best Musical (Touring)
HAMILTON - Majestic Theater 40%
 WICKED - The majestic theatre 25%
 WAITRESS - The majestic theatre 14%

Best Play (non-musical) (Local)
SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 19%
 COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE, ABRIDGED - The Point Theatre, Ingram 13%
 NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON THE BLANK WALL - The Point Theatre 12%

Best Scenic Designer of a Musical
Jeff Cunningham - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 24%
 Vaughn Taylor - WICKET - Performing Arts San Antonio 14%
 Jeremy Whittington - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 12%

Best Scenic Designer of a Play (non-musical)
Jenny Taylor - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE, ABRIDGED - The Point Theatre 29%
 Jeffery Cunningham - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Fredericksburg Theatre Company 28%
 Steve Reily - BUS STOP - Fredericksburg TheaterCompany 19%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Louie Canales - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 14%
 Andrew Cannon - FOOTLOOSE - Playhouse 2000 10%
 Brian Zavala - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Woodlawn Theatre 7%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play (non-musical)
Jason Rittimann - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE, ABRIDGED - The Point Theatre 18%
 Jeffery Hensel - NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON THE BLANK WALL - The Point Theatre 16%
 Daniel Calderon - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 11%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Taylor Chilton - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 25%
 Julie Coe - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 20%
 Seabrook Jones - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 15%

Best Supporting Actress in a Play (non-musical)
Jessica Sturm - NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON THE BLANK WALL - The Point Theatre 20%
 Crystn Burroughs - SANDERS FAMILY CHRISTMAS - The Point Theatre 13%
 Laura Fragoso - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 11%

Best Theater
The Point Theater Ingram, Texas 23%
 Fredericksburg Theater Company 21%
 Performing Arts San Antonio 15%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

