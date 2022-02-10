Danrie Productions to Present Immersive WEST SIDE STORY

Local theatrical company, Danrie Productions, breaks all the rules with their premiere show for 2022. WEST SIDE STORY: LIVE! is an immersive experience for audiences that takes the hit musical off the stage and into the seats around guests. The show performs Friday, March 11, 2022 through Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Hangar 9, located at 8081 Inner Circle Rd, San Antonio, Texas 78235. Ticket prices range from $49 to $89. Tickets may be purchased online at danrieproductions.com.

Danrie is bringing in talent from across the states and even as far as Puerto Rico to play lead roles. Broadway star Michelle Alves is to reprise her role as ANITA in this new adaptation of the show. WEST SIDE STORY:LIVE! is also featuring local San Antonio talent in its diverse cast of 30 actors.

San Antonio-native Ernest Sauceda is the Artistic Director and Owner of Danrie Productions. "This show is not at a typical theatre for a reason; we chose Hangar 9 to show that theatre can happen anywhere...even right beside the audience," he stated. West Side Story:LIVE! will be performed in-the-round for a complete 360 degree show experience like no other.