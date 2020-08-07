DRAGONS LOVE TACOS Streams August 11th

The production was held in June 2020, for a limited-capacity audience.

Just in time for the new fall school season, The Magik Theatre is opening its doors virtually by debuting its record setting performance of Dragons Love Tacos, adapted from The New York Times #1 bestselling children's book. Written by Adam Rubin, this production features iconic characters, salsa dancing, high paced antics, and of course, tacos.

For a limited time only, beginning Aug. 11, 2020, The Dragons Love Tacos live stream features a performance recording by Crosstitch Productions, when the theatre was open in June at a limited capacity.

"It's all about staying mobile and flexible this fall! As we continue to offer online streaming options of our productions, we hope this helps our youngest of fans to stay engaged with the theatre, bringing to life their favorite classic book," said Anthony Runfola, artistic director. "We just love the idea that if a family buys a ticket to come see the livestream, not only are they supporting their local theatre group from the comfort of their home, but they can watch their favorite show, multiple times again."

Individual and family digital passes will be available on Aug. 11 and can be booked at bit.ly/DragonsLoveTacosStreaming. Individual Streaming Pass -- $15; Family of 2 -- $25 and Family of 4 -- $40. Season ticket holders can utilize their passes by emailing info@magiktheatre.org to utilize a 48-hour streaming code to view the production.

To get ready for the Dragons Love Tacos Party from the comfort of one's home, Party Packs can be purchased and picked up at The Magik Theatre starting Aug. 11. Packs range from a Fiesta themed Pack; Party Plush Pack; Kids Party Pack and the Family Taco Party Pack and will include a variety of youth T-shirts, a Dragons Love Tacos book, commemorative cast photos, dragon and taco plush toys. In addition to Party Packs, our commemorative Dragons Love Tacos Fiesta Medal will be on sale and complimentary popcorn will be available for pick up on Aug. 11 at The Magik Theatre located at 420 S. Alamo to celebrate the Dragons Love Tacos streaming opening day.

Bring the gift of Magik to families in San Antonio and South Texas with a suggested minimum donation of $5. To donate, visit bit.ly/DonateToMagik or CashApp at $TheMagikTheatre.

Additional livestream productions will be available including: Jack and the Beanstalk, which made its online debut via Facebook Live on July 4, and Everything is Round, an original production for ages 2-5, created by the Pollyanna Theatre Company in Austin, Texas.

