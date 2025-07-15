DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE to Stomp Into The Tobin Center in February 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE, winner of the prestigious 2024 Olivier Award for Best Family Entertainment, returns for its third major tour of the United States. The interactive children's theatre show that brings dinosaurs to life on stage will be visiting The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. This exciting show is scheduled in the H-E-B Performance Hall on February 15, 2026, at 3 PM.

Tobin Member Pre-Sale is happening now. Tickets will go on sale on July 18 at 10am and can be purchased online at tobincenter.org, via phone (210) 223-8624 or in-person at The Tobin Center Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle, 78205). Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 10a-6p and Saturday, 10a-2p. Tickets start at $38.

Now an international smash hit, following six UK tours including two summer seasons at London's Regent's Park Open-Air Theatre (2018 and 2023) and Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre (2019); two major tours of the U.S.A (2022 & 2024), Canada, Ireland, China and Australia, DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE has delighted critics and audiences alike, from all ages 3 and above.

Using stunning puppetry to bring remarkably life-like dinosaurs to the stage, DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE presents a host of impressive pre-historic creatures including every child's favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, along with a Giraffatitan, Microraptor, Segnosaurus and Triceratops. The show introduces Miranda, daughter of palaeontologists, who grew up surrounded by dinosaurs on a far-away island off the coast of South America. She has brought her pre-historic pals to your local theatre and would love you to meet them. Warning: some of these dinosaurs aren't as docile as they seem!



If looking for fun things to do with the kids, DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE delivers an entertaining and educational live show that promises to delight the whole family. Dino-lovers are urged to book fast before tickets become extinct!

DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE is written and directed by Derek Bond (Sweet Charity, Manchester Theatre Awards 2017 winner, Little Shop of Horrors Manchester Royal Exchange). The creative team includes: Puppet Designer Max Humphries (National Theatre, Royal Opera House, Cirque de Soleil); Puppet Director Laura Cubitt (Running Wild, Chichester Festival Theatre; Don Quixote, RSC; War Horse NT Berlin); Puppetry Consultant Toby Olié (for The National Theatre: Elephantom, Peter Pan, The Light Princess, Hansel & Gretel, NT: 50 Years on Stage and also the original hind puppeteer of Joey in War Horse); Set & Costume Designer James Perkins; Lighting Designer John Maddox and Sound Designer Tom Mann. Produced by Nicoll Entertainment. Casting to be announced.