Agarita Announces Its Complete Fall 2022 Schedule

Agarita has announced its complete fall 2022 schedule, arranging free events for the community with this innovative ensemble group visiting city districts and schools through its mobile concert hall. These innovative open-air outdoor performances feature classical and contemporary music by a mix of outstanding composers.





In addition to these shows, Agarita Inspires!, an education program continues this fall, providing free innovative music education to schools and its students. Their goal is to nourish the community by playing at 15 schools this fall, all free of charge.







"Agarita continues to be a staple for the community, and we remain dedicated to reaching new audiences, engaging the community through free adventurous programming this fall season," Marisa Bushman, Agarita founding member. "Through its outreach in the schools and the community, these performances provide inspiration for us all. For many of our young people, especially, we are their first touchpoint with classical music, and this impact is immeasurable!"







Five additional districts will be visited with two Humble Hall concerts held on Saturday, Nov. 12 and two additional concerts on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Its first Humble Hall mobile concerts for the season were held on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Tandem, 310 Riverside Drive and at Haven for Hope.







Friends and family are encouraged to bring a picnic, lawn chair or blanket to these outdoors classical music events - all free of charge. These concerts are generously sponsored by Russell Hill Rogers for the Arts.





The last concert for the 2022 year is on Saturday, Dec. 10 at The Radius Center with a collaboration with esteemed poet Naomi Shihab Nye who lends her literary voice for an Agarita concert that interweaves poetry and music.





Through Agarita Inspires!, Agarita has visited nine schools this fall semester including Forester Elementary School, Vale Middle School, Murnin Elementary School, Sun Valley Elementary School, Kriewald Road Elementary School, Big Country Elementary School, Stafford Elementary School, and Henry B Gonzalez Elementary.







Six of these nine schools were Title 1 schools, reaching approximately 2,500 students thus far. Two more dates are scheduled for this calendar year and Agarita will finish off its year visiting six additional schools.







Their goal is to visit over 30 schools, reaching 12,000 Bexar County students, by the end of the 2022-2023 school year.





On Nov. 16, a special Agarita Concert Serie benefitting Agarita Inspires! will be held at the Roosevelt Library. This ticketed event will join cellist Ignacio Gallego and pianist Daniel Anastasio of Agarita for an evening of tango and Spanish inspired music including the works of Debuss, De Falla, and Cassado, culminating in Piazzolla's majestic Le Grand Tango.





In addition to all proceeds from this evening benefiting Inspires!, there will be a silent auction featuring art, wine and a personal paella experience.





Agarita Inspires! began as a pilot program in the spring of 2022, visiting six elementary schools and reaching 1,800 students. These educational concerts develop partnerships with educators to provide musical programming in alignment with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) and reinforce what the students are learning in school at the moment. All concerts are free to the students and school.







A complete listing of Agarita's concerts scheduled for this fall can be found at: https://www.agarita.org/shows