28th Annual Balcones Heights Jazz Festival Set For July
The Balcones Heights Jazz Festival will kick off its 28th season on Friday, July 15, 2022, and continue with a second concert on Friday, July 29, 2022.
After his performance, headliners Rob Zin<https://robzinn.com/bio/>and Jeff Ryan<https://jeffryansax.com/all-events/> will kick off their show. Rob Zinn is a multi-faceted talent working as a veteran vocalist, trumpeter, and flugelhornist. He is internationally recognized as a smooth jazz artist and composer. In 2016, Zinn emerged as an independent smooth jazz artist and composer with the release of his debut album, "Yesterday Again," showcasing a multitude of styles including funk, Latin, R&B, rock, pop and urban jazz. In 2018, Rob released his critically acclaimed album "Walk The Walk," which was selected for the 61st Grammy Ballot for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album with charting success on Billboard and Smooth Jazz Network Top 100. Zinn has had multiple songs charted top 50 on various prominent jazz outlets and is currently completing his third album, "Anything Can Happen" with producer Paul Brown.
Paired with Zinn will be one of contemporary jazz's top emerging artists and saxophonists, Jeff Ryan. Ryan, an international sensation, has captivated thousands with his robust jazz sounds. "Double Up" was the first single released in May 2020 from his latest album "Duality." It debuted as the number one "Most Added" on the Smooth Jazz Billboard. In 2020, Ryan was also named 2020 Billboard Smooth Jazz Artist of the Year. His second single from this album "Sentimental Soul" landed the number one spot on the Billboard Chart and was later named 2021 Billboard Song of the Year.
Opening the concert on July 29 is Johnny P & the Wiseguy <https://johnnypandthewiseguys.com/>, a velvety ensemble led by vocalist, songwriter, and trumpeter Johnny Panzarella. Johnny P is a New York native from a close-knit Italian family. The rat-pack style band plays original tunes as well as innovative musical arrangements of classic favorites. The Wiseguys are composed of multiple talented musicians featuring pianist Travis Davis, bassists Max Garcia Jr. and Doug Bennett, Roger Escobar on tenor sax, David Woodard on trombone, and drummers Johnathan Alexander and Jay "Jaybird" Buried Mitthauer.
Following is headliner and one of the jazz industry's greatest icons, British-born, LA-based guitarist and smooth jazz artist Peter Whit<https://www.chapmanmanagement.com/peter-white-press>. White first played for the Balcones Heights Jazz Festival in 2010 and returned in 2015. This is his third appearance in Balcones Heights. White is set to give a simmering performance to end the summer concert season. For over forty years, White has worked with many music greats such as Al Stewart and Basia, and was part of the first Dave Koz Smooth Jazz Christmas Tour. He recorded eighteen solo and collaboration albums; performed before countless audiences; and most recently, created a special collection of songs for STARLUX Airlines. The new album, entitled 'Music for STARLUX Airlines', is now available through Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Tidal and others. White's lyricism and energy is unparalleled and sure to create a beautiful sound for his broad audiences. He has found huge success in his musical career winning multiple awards through four decades working as a multi-instrument musician, performer, and writer with other artists and solo on his own highly regarded albums.
In 2020, the Balcones Heights Jazz Festival evolved from a summer concert season to a year-long concert series, which was adopted pre-pandemic to spread concerts throughout the year. Since 1994, the Balcones Heights Jazz Festival has captivated jazz aficionados from in and around Texas with a free stellar line-up in the festival's laid back and family-friendly atmosphere. Regulars or "jazz babies" grab their favorite spots along the edge of the sparkling reflecting pool and fountains of the city's main hub, Wonderland of the Americas.
The Balcones Heights Jazz Festival is produced through a partnership of the City of Balcones Heights, Wonderland of the Americas, and iHeartMedia. David Muñoz is back again to host as he has at the Jazz Festival every year since the event's inception. Muñoz, known as San Antonio's very own "Jazzman," is serving as emcee and co-producer of the festival. David also hosts "Smooth Jazz San Antonio" on KQXT/Q101.9 HD-2 and iHeart Radio App/Texas Central Region.
General admission to the festival is free and parking is free at Wonderland of the Americas, 4522 Fredericksburg Road, Balcones Heights, Texas. Wonderland of the Americas is located at the intersection of IH-10and Loop 410, just a few minutes from downtown San Antonio, and minutes from the South Texas Medical Center.
Hillside seating around the Amphitheater is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fans sometimes stake out their spots as early as the Monday preceding the Friday concert! Food and beverage vendors will be on-site. Attendees can also visit the Food Court inside Wonderland of the Americas. No coolers and outside food and beverages are allowed at the Amphitheater.
For more information about the festival, visit San Antonio Central: Balcones Heights | Jazz Festival (reachfortheheights.org), <https://bhtx.gov/>, and the event's Facebook page<https://www.facebook.com/BalconesHeightsJazzFestival>.