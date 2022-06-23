28th Annual Balcones Heights Jazz Festival Set For July

The Balcones Heights Jazz Festival will kick off its highly- anticipated 28th season on Friday, July 15, 2022, and continue with a second concert on Friday, July 29, 2022. Each performance will take place at the Amphitheater at Wonderland of the Americas.

Headlining will be Rob Zinn and Jeff Ryan on July 15, 2022 with Tony Saunders opening. Peter White will headline on July 29, 2022 with local Johnny P & the Wiseguys opening.

"We are excited to feature live jazz concerts again this summer with two back-to-back July performances presenting a stellar line up of dynamic national and local artists at the beautiful, sparkling Wonderland Amphitheater," said Director Economic Development & Public Affairs at City of Balcones Heights Lorenzo Nastasi.

"Balcones Heights' uniqueness is that we are dedicated to providing FREE family-friendly, high-quality music for all to enjoy," said City of Balcones Heights Mayor Suzanne de Leon.

"We are thrilled to welcome the sights and sounds of our signature jazz festival, bringing residents and visitors from all over South Texas to experience our city's charm and hospitality over these two weekends."