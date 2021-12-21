World Premiere Of THE MESSENGER Announced At Pioneer Theatre Company

The world premiere of The Messenger, written by Jeff Talbott, premieres at Pioneer Theatre Company's (PTC) January 14, 2022 and runs through January 29, 2022.

Taking place in Norway, 1882, Therese Stockman is a small-town doctor and single mother who has made a shocking discovery about the industry that gives her town its lifeblood. Her friend Kristine Hovstad, the editor of The Messenger (one of the two competing newspapers in town), is going to take the story and run with it, but at what cost?

Using Henrik Ibsen's classic An Enemy of the People as a departure point, this brand-new play examines our relationships with the press, the medical and business communities, and our relationship with each other.

Learn more at www.pioneertheatre.org.