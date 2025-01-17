News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 17, 2025
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Anna Kaitlyn Burningham - EVITA - Empress

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lauri Baird - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cottonwood Heights Arts Council

Best Dance Production
LEGALLY BLONDE - West Valley Arts

Best Direction Of A Musical
Roberto Rosa - EVITA - Empress

Best Direction Of A Play
Kate Rufener - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - West Valley Arts

Best Ensemble
LEGALLY BLONDE - West Valley Performing Arts

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dalton Hamilton - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Ashley Coombs - EVITA - Empress

Best Musical
EVITA - Empress

Best Performer In A Musical
Sophia Morrill Mancilla as Evita - EVITA - Empress

Best Performer In A Play
Jillian Joy - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - West Valley Arts

Best Play
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - West Valley Performing Arts

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Adam Koch and Steven Royal - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bryce Robinette - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - West Valley Arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Scotty Fletcher - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Scotty Fletcher - YOU WILL GET SICK - Salt Lake Acting Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE LIGHTNING THIEF - West Valley Arts

Favorite Local Theatre
West Valley Performing Arts
 



