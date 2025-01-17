Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Anna Kaitlyn Burningham - EVITA - Empress



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lauri Baird - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cottonwood Heights Arts Council



Best Dance Production

LEGALLY BLONDE - West Valley Arts



Best Direction Of A Musical

Roberto Rosa - EVITA - Empress



Best Direction Of A Play

Kate Rufener - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - West Valley Arts



Best Ensemble

LEGALLY BLONDE - West Valley Performing Arts



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dalton Hamilton - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Tuacahn Amphitheatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Ashley Coombs - EVITA - Empress



Best Musical

EVITA - Empress



Best Performer In A Musical

Sophia Morrill Mancilla as Evita - EVITA - Empress



Best Performer In A Play

Jillian Joy - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - West Valley Arts



Best Play

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - West Valley Performing Arts



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adam Koch and Steven Royal - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Tuacahn Amphitheatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bryce Robinette - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - West Valley Arts



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Scotty Fletcher - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Hale Centre Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Scotty Fletcher - YOU WILL GET SICK - Salt Lake Acting Company



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - West Valley Arts



Favorite Local Theatre

West Valley Performing Arts



