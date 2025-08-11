Wasatch Theatre Company To Host THEATRE & JUSTICE CONVENING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wasatch Theatre Company (WTC) will present the Theatre & Justice Convening, a two-day gathering of artists, educators, and community leaders exploring the intersections of performance, activism, and justice.

Part of WTC’s Page/Stage: Engage community arts initiative, the convening will take place August 23–24, 2025, at the Regent Street Black Box, located at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City.

The event will feature keynote speakers, workshops, staged readings, discussions, and performances from a lineup of powerful voices in Utah’s arts community, including Madazon Can-Can, RJ Walker, Dr. Richard Scharine with the Ford/Hill Project, Liz Whittaker, and Phil Vernon. The WTC Ensemble will also present a staged reading of works banned by the Utah State Board of Education.

Schedule Highlights

Saturday, August 23

10:00 AM – Opening Meditation

10:30 AM – Keynote Address: Practicing Hope: Theatre as Community, Resistance, and Transformation with Dr. Candace Christensen

1:00 PM – Political Theatre with Dr. Richard Scharine, featuring a staged reading of the Ford/Hill Project

3:00 PM – Discussion: Art as Commodity with Phil Vernon, WTC Board Member

5:00 PM – Address by Slam Poet/Theatre-Maker RJ Walker, followed by a performance by his collective, Lords of Misrule

Sunday, August 24

11:00 AM – Opening Meditation

11:30 AM – Workshop: Activism Through Consent-Forward Spaces with Liz Whittaker

1:00 PM – Theatre Monsters and Justice with WTC Executive Director Dr. Jim Martin

3:00 PM – Reading from banned books by the WTC Ensemble

5:00 PM – Performance: Revolting: The Academy of Exile by Madazon Can-Can and Judas Rose

Tickets are $5 per day (plus fees) through ArtTix.org. A single-day ticket grants access to all sessions for that day.

“These are fraught times,” said WTC Executive Director Dr. Jim Martin. “We need the voices and talents of the performing arts community to promote dialogue, engagement, and action. This convening is a space for both reflection and forward momentum.”