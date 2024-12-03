WICKED Returns to the Eccles Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wicked will return to the Eccles Theater, April 16 - May 25, 2025. Tickets for the return engagement go on sale Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m.

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, WICKED celebrated its 21st Anniversary on Broadway on October 30th.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by nearly 70 million people worldwide and has amassed nearly $6 billion in global sales.

“The magic of 'WICKED' extends far beyond the stage. WICKED will boost the vibrancy of our ‘Popular’ downtown for six weeks, driving audiences into local hotels, restaurants, and downtown businesses” says Victor Hamburger, VP Mountain Region, Broadway Across America. “Patrons should remember to buy direct from saltlakecity.broadway.com for the best seats and best prices.”

In addition to the Broadway production, WICKED in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

For more information about WICKED, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.

