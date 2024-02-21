WICKED, & JULIET and More Set for 24/25 Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles Season

The 24/25 Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles season has been revealed! The season will bring five premiere engagements to Salt Lake City, and the return of crowd-pleasing Add-Ons.

Among the new titles will be & JULIET, the greatest love story ever told that flips the script to a happy ending using #1 hit songs; and a big-hearted musical comedy, MRS. DOUBTFIRE (based on the beloved film). Also, we’ll have LIFE OF PI, the winner of three Tony Awards and the Olivier Award for best play with jaw-dropping visuals. Other new productions include the revival of FUNNY GIRL with celebrated classic songs, and KIMBERLY AKIMBO, winner of the 2023 Tony Award for Best Musical as well as every other Best Musical award last year. Also, part of the lineup, the newly-imagined production of PETER PAN and Six weeks of the most anticipated return in years when Salt Lake’s most “popular” show, WICKED returns to Eccles Theater.

The season also features Add-Ons that subscribers get first access to including the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical, THE BOOK OF MORMON and two weeks of Utah’s favorite musical, LES MISÉRABLES making a triumphant return to the Eccles.

“This is truly a season with something for everyone! from Broadway’s biggest hits to shows that will touch your heart and delight new audiences,” says Victor Hamburger, Vice President, Mountain for Broadway Across America. “Broadway is a huge economic driver in our community and we are so excited to present our biggest season ever and build upon our economic impact numbers as well as increase our impact locally through education programs.”

Existing subscribers are automatically renewed at the launch of the 24/25 season, ensuring their seats for another year. Subscribers also have the first opportunity to buy tickets for the season Add-Ons.

“Broadway has become the hottest ticket in Salt Lake City and having season tickets is the only way to ensure you get seats to this incredible season of shows. We have a limited number of season tickets available for subscription and the best way to join our family is to get on our season ticket waitlist,” said Victor Hamburger, Vice President, Mountain for Broadway Across America.

New season ticketholders will be welcomed later this Spring. Broadway at the Eccles encourages those interested in becoming a season ticketholder to join their Waitlist for 24/25 Season Tickets.

_________________________________________________

The 7-show line-up includes:

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

September 10 - 15, 2024

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Salt Lake City in an internationally acclaimed new hit musical. Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids.

FUNNY GIRL

October 8 - 13, 2024

WELCOME TO MUSICAL COMEDY HEAVEN!

Featuring one of the greatest musical scores of all time, including classic songs “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People,” this love letter to the theatre is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

PETER PAN

November 5 - 10, 2024

This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of fairy dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I’m Flying,” “I Gotta Crow,” “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Neverland.” PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning –your entire family will be Hooked.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

December 10 - 15, 2024

Winner of every BEST MUSICAL Award including the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics Circle, the Drama Desk Awards, the Lucille Lortel Awards, and the Outer Critics Circle Awards.

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of 5 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL. It features a Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone. Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush ... and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

LIFE OF PI

April 1 - April 6, 2025

A THEATRICAL EVENT UNLIKE ANYTHING ELSE! Winner of three Tony Awards and the Olivier Award for Best Play. Based on the novel that sold more than 15 million copies and became a worldwide phenomenon, LIFE OF PI is an epic story of perseverance and hope that speaks to every generation. After a shipwreck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy named Pi survives on a lifeboat with four companions—a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan and a Royal Bengal tiger. Told with jaw-dropping visuals, world class puppetry and exquisite stagecraft, LIFE OF PI creates a breathtaking journey that will leave you filled with awe and joy.

WICKED

April 16 - May 25, 2025

(Subscriber week April 16-22)

So much happened before Dorothy dropped in. WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz... but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.” From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED—the untold true story of the Witches of Oz—transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story. “If every musical had the brains, heart and courage of WICKED, Broadway really would be a magical place” (Time Magazine).

& JULIET

June 17 - 22, 2025

Created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Julie tasks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including “Since U Been Gone‚” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life‚” “That’s The Way It Is,” and “Can't Stop the Feeling!”—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.



Existing subscribers are first in line to purchase these Add-Ons after they have renewed their 24/25 Broadway season.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

January 21 - 26, 2025

THE BOOK OF MORMON is a nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical.

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

LES MISÉRABLES

February 26 - March 9, 2025

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES. This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as “a reborn dream of a production” (Daily Telegraph). Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption –a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The magnificent score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More” and many more.