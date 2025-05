Video: Watch the Trailer For WAITRESS at Pioneer Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pioneer Theatre Company, Utah’s premier professional theatre company in residence at the University of Utah, presents the Utah premiere of Waitress from May 2-17, 2025. Nominated for four Tony Awards, the musical features a book by Jessie Nelson and music and lyrics by Grammy-winning artist Sara Bareilles.

It is based upon the motion picture of the same name written by Adrienne Shelly. Video edited by Sophie White Audio mixing by Aaron Hubbard Videography by BW Productions.

Leading the cast is PTC newcomer Claire Saunders* (Broadway’s Sweeney Todd) as Jenna. She is joined by PTC alumni Ben Jacoby* (Broadway’s Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, PTC’s Bonnie & Clyde) as Dr. Pomatter; William Parry* (an original cast member of 11 Broadway productions—including Sunday in the Park with George, PTC’s Alabama Story, Newsies) as Joe; Daniel Plimpton* (PTC’s Something Rotten, Cagney) as Ogie; Lexi Rabadi* (Broadway’s Sweeney Todd, PTC’s Something Rotten) as Dawn; Brent Thiessen* (PTC’s Jersey Boys, Putting It Together) as Earl; Kyle Brand* (PTC’s Oliver!) as ensemble/ Jenna’s Dad/ Dance Captain; and Marjorie Failoni* (Broadway’s Escape to Margaritaville, PTC’s Something Rotten) as ensemble/ Nurse Norma. Making their PTC debuts are Aaron Arnell Harrington* (Off-Broadway’s Little Shop of Horrors) as Cal; Candice Marie Woods* (Broadway’s Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can) as Becky; and ensemble member Vincent Ortega* (Broadway’s Mamma Mia!, In the Heights).

Rounding out the company are ensemble members Jordan Cruz (PTC’s Jersey Boys, The Rocky Horror Show); Zeth Dixon; Luke Foti; Kamaluonalani Matthias; and Courtney McMullin. Iris Fernelius, Hailey Harding, and Hazel Wilde Pearce alternate in the role of Lulu.

Melinda Pfundstein, in her PTC debut, directs Waitress. Pfundstein has been a member of the creative company at Utah Shakespeare Festival for over 25 years, where she recently directed Silent Sky, The Book of Will, All’s Well That Ends Well, and many others. She has also directed The Tempest for the University of Utah.

