Video: Get a First Look at HELLO, DOLLY! at Hale Centre Theatre

The production runs through June 10, 2023.

Don't miss out on the unforgettable dance numbers and classic tunes of the Broadway masterpiece, 'Hello Dolly! at Hale Centre Theatre.

Get a first look at the production below!

The production runs through June 10, 2023.




Review: Hale Centre Theatre's HELLO, DOLLY! is Infused with Joy

HELLO, DOLLY! on Hale Centre Theatre’s Centre Stage in Sandy defies you not to have a good time as it woos you with its winning personality and jubilant disposition. This production of the classic musical is sincerely entertaining through and through.

Utah Opera to Present THE (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS in May

In its Salt Lake City premiere—and the Utah Opera's 2022-23 season finale—Mason Bates & Mark Campbell's The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs will bring innovation to the operatic stage for five performances at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre this May with a soulful exploration of the iconic figure—Steve Jobs.

Utah Opera Celebrates Utah's Landscapes and Communities With “Music Elevated: Forever Mighty State Tour”

Utah Symphony | Utah Opera, along with Governor Spencer Cox, are thrilled to announced the “Music Elevated: Forever Mighty® State Tour”— continuing USUO’s mission to connect communities through great live music, give back to Utah residents, and serve the entire state.


