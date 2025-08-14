Video: Abby Linderman Sings 'Watch What Happens' From NEWSIES at Tuacahn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"Just watch what happens” when Abby Linderman takes the stage as Katherine in Newsies at Tuacahn. Don’t miss your chance to see it live! Newsies runs now through October 24.

Set against the stunning red rock backdrop of Tuacahn’s outdoor stage, Newsies follows Jack Kelly, a charismatic young leader who organizes a strike after powerful publishers raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense. Packed with unforgettable anthems like “Seize the Day” and “Carrying the Banner,” the show celebrates courage, friendship, and the power of youth-led change.

The production is directed by Sarah Hartmann, with choreography by Mara Newbery Greer and music supervision and direction by Christopher Babbage. Featuring a cast of young performers, bold choreography, and rousing ensemble numbers, Newsies offers an electrifying night of theatre suitable for audiences ages 3 and up.