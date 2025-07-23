UtahPresents Launches 2025â€“2026 Season with Mariachi Festival and Jazz Trumpeter Arturo Sandoval

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



UtahPresents, the University of Utahâ€™s performing arts presenter, will launch its 2025â€“2026 season with two high-profile events: the 2025 Mariachi Festival on August 22 at the Eccles Theater, and a concert by jazz legend Arturo Sandoval on September 4 at Kingsbury Hall. The season celebrates the 10th anniversary of UtahPresentsâ€™ founding in 2015, and includes 19 performances spanning music, dance, theater, and multidisciplinary work.

The free, family-friendly Mariachi Festival will showcase Latin Grammy Award-winning band Flor de Toloache, along with local groups Mariachi Fuego, Mariachi MÃ©xico en Utah, and Mariachi Sol de Jalisco. The event begins at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 22, and is presented in partnership with The Blocks Arts District, the Consulate of Mexico in Salt Lake City, and Salt Lake County Arts & Culture.

On Thursday, September 4, Arturo Sandoval, a 10-time Grammy winner and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, will open the Jazz at Kingsbury Hall series. Known for his virtuosity across jazz, classical, and Afro-Cuban traditions, Sandoval has collaborated with artists including Dizzy Gillespie, Alicia Keys, Frank Sinatra, and John Williams.

Founded with a mission to promote accessibility and community enrichment, UtahPresents has reached nearly one million people over the past decadeâ€”including 75,000 Kâ€“12 students. The average ticket price remains under $25, with University of Utah students able to attend any performance for just $5 through the Arts Pass. Discounted season packages are currently available, and single tickets go on sale August 1.

For full event listings and ticket information, visit utahpresents.org.