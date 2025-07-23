 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

UtahPresents Launches 2025â€“2026 Season with Mariachi Festival and Jazz Trumpeter Arturo Sandoval

Season begins August 22 and marks 10 years of programming at University of Utah.

By: Jul. 23, 2025
UtahPresents Launches 2025â€“2026 Season with Mariachi Festival and Jazz Trumpeter Arturo Sandoval Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

UtahPresents, the University of Utahâ€™s performing arts presenter, will launch its 2025â€“2026 season with two high-profile events: the 2025 Mariachi Festival on August 22 at the Eccles Theater, and a concert by jazz legend Arturo Sandoval on September 4 at Kingsbury Hall. The season celebrates the 10th anniversary of UtahPresentsâ€™ founding in 2015, and includes 19 performances spanning music, dance, theater, and multidisciplinary work.

The free, family-friendly Mariachi Festival will showcase Latin Grammy Award-winning band Flor de Toloache, along with local groups Mariachi Fuego, Mariachi MÃ©xico en Utah, and Mariachi Sol de Jalisco. The event begins at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 22, and is presented in partnership with The Blocks Arts District, the Consulate of Mexico in Salt Lake City, and Salt Lake County Arts & Culture.

On Thursday, September 4, Arturo Sandoval, a 10-time Grammy winner and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, will open the Jazz at Kingsbury Hall series. Known for his virtuosity across jazz, classical, and Afro-Cuban traditions, Sandoval has collaborated with artists including Dizzy Gillespie, Alicia Keys, Frank Sinatra, and John Williams.

Founded with a mission to promote accessibility and community enrichment, UtahPresents has reached nearly one million people over the past decadeâ€”including 75,000 Kâ€“12 students. The average ticket price remains under $25, with University of Utah students able to attend any performance for just $5 through the Arts Pass. Discounted season packages are currently available, and single tickets go on sale August 1.

For full event listings and ticket information, visit utahpresents.org.




Don't Miss a Salt Lake City News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos