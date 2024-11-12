News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Utah Symphony’s Finishing Touches Series Provides an Insider’s Look at the Rehearsal Process

Performances begin in December.

By: Nov. 12, 2024
Utah Symphony’s Finishing Touches Series Provides an Insider’s Look at the Rehearsal Process Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Utah Symphony’s Finishing Touches programs offer a rare and intimate experience for audiences, allowing them to observe the final stages of the rehearsal process. Set in the grandeur of Abravanel Hall, attendees get a firsthand look at how the conductor and musicians collaborate to bring a performance to life. Rather than a polished, completed concert, audiences witness the real-time adjustments, discussions, and nuanced artistry that shape each piece before the final show. This behind-the-scenes access creates a deeper appreciation for the music, as attendees can see how the conductor fine-tunes dynamics, pacing, and emotional expression.

LATEST NEWS

Photos: Madison Mosley and the Cast of the North American Tour of BEETLEJUICE
Utah Symphony’s Finishing Touches Series Provides an Insider’s Look at the Rehearsal Process
Photos: BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon in THE JINKX AND DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
ON GOLDEN POND is Up Next For Wasatch Theatre Company

Additionally, the Finishing Touches programs offer a convenient early-morning option, with rehearsals typically beginning around 10:00 AM. This timing is perfect for those looking to start their day with inspiring music or for individuals who may prefer a daytime cultural experience instead of a traditional evening concert. The informal nature of the rehearsal allows for a relaxed atmosphere, where attendees can enjoy the music without the typical concert hall formality, creating an educational and enjoyable start to the day.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos