Utah Symphony Presents Sibelius' Symphony No. 5 With Music Director Thierry Fischer Conducting!

In an evening of deeply expressive repertoire, the Utah Symphony brings Sibelius' Fifth Symphony to Abravanel Hall celebrating the human spirit of resilience and capacity for renewal. Two evening concerts will take place this weekend, Friday, April 21 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, April 22 with an earlier performance time of 5:30 PM, at Abravanel Hall in downtown Salt Lake City. Two additional works-Sibelius' Finlandia and Erkki-Sven Tüür's Concerto for Flute and Orchestra-also bring soaring melodies, evocative themes, and intricate harmonies to the stage. Altogether, these three works take the audience on a journey of hope, renewal, and triumph, inspiring listeners to believe in the power of music to uplift the human soul.

Sibelius' most familiar work, Finlandia, opens the concert, telling the story of a nation's resilience and fight for freedom. Written in 1899, during a time of political turmoil and censorship, the piece became a symbol of hope for the Finnish people. Through its powerful melodies and evocative orchestration, Finlandia captured the pride and determination of a nation that refused to be silenced by oppressive forces. Its popularity grew as it became an anthem for Finnish independence, and the beloved and iconic piece continues to inspire and unite people today. Through this music, audiences will experience the unwavering spirit of the Finnish people and their fight for a better future.

Following this celebratory piece, the Utah Symphony proudly presents the U.S. premiere of Estonian composer Erkki-Sven Tüür's Concerto for Flute and Orchestra, featuring world-renowned flutist Emmanuel Pahud. Known for his intricate harmonies and striking use of textures, Tüür was one of the founding members of In Spe-a progressive Estonian rock band known for combining elements of classical music, jazz, and rock. As a result, Tüür's background in rock music has undoubtably influenced his approach to composition and experimentation within different genres.

This weekend's performances will also welcome the return of Emmanuel Pahud, the 2023-24 Artist-in-Association for the Utah Symphony. This prestigious role brings Pahud to Utah twice this spring, allowing for deeper connections to the orchestra and community. "He's the most phenomenal flutist," Principal Flutist Mercedes Smith said. "Playing with him live-it's even more incredible!" Audiences also raved about the flutists following his first performance of the season with the Utah Symphony (Pahud performed select excerpts from Mozart's Magic Flute Fantasy as well as Nielsen's Concerto for Flute and Orchestra) giving him multiple standing ovations. As such, Pahud's return has been highly anticipated.

Tüür's Concerto for Flute and Orchestra is a masterpiece of modern composition that showcases the virtuosity of the flute and the depth of emotion that can be achieved through orchestration. It's worth noting that Music Director Thierry Fischer has a unique ability to conduct this piece seeing as he is a flutist himself. This detail also adds to the special nature of this composition seeing as it is one of the final performances Maestro Fischer will conduct before the end of his tenure as Music Director. Together, Maestro Fischer's expertise and Pahud's dazzling talent will brings intricate rhythms and stunning solo passages to life-taking the listener on a journey of discovery and wonder they won't soon forget.

The evening will conclude with Sibelius' Fifth Symphony, a towering masterpiece of orchestral repertoire beloved for its challenging and rewarding passages. At the time of its composition in 1915, Sibelius was struggling with financial difficulties and a crisis of creativity. The Fifth Symphony, however, marked a turning point in his life and career-becoming a reflection of the composer's personal and artistic journey. Throughout the piece, Sibelius channeled his innermost thoughts and emotions, expressing a sense of hope and renewal in the face of adversity. This is clearly seen through the use of a recurring motif-three notes played in sequence-that is woven throughout the work, creating a sense of unity and continuity. In fact, this three-note motif is said to represent the flight of swans, a symbol of freedom and grace that resonated with Sibelius' own struggle for artistic and personal liberation. Overall, the symphony's triumphant finale, with its majestic brass fanfare and climbing tones, is a testament to Sibelius' perseverance and creativity, as well as his deep connection to the natural world. Through Sibelius' Fifth Symphony, audiences are transported to a place of beauty, wonder, and profound emotion, experiencing music's unique ability to heal and inspire.

For more information, please visit utahsymphony.org.

Concert Listing

Sibelius' Symphony No. 5

Friday, April 21, 2023 / 7:30 p.m. / Abravanel Hall

Saturday, April 22, 2023 / 5:30 p.m. / Abravanel Hall

(123 W South Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah)

PERFORMERS:

Thierry Fischer, conductor

Emmanuel Pahud, flute

Utah Symphony

PROGRAM:

SIBELIUS: Finlandia

ERKKI-SVEN TÜÜR: Concerto for Flute and Orchestra (US Premiere)

SIBELIUS: Symphony No. 5



TICKETS start at $30

50% STUDENT & UNDER-30 DISCOUNT



PURCHASE NOW:

Online: utahsymphony.org

USUO mobile app

By Phone: USUO Patron Services, (801) 533-NOTE (6683)

In person: 123 W South Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah

ArtTix outlets

Founded in 1940, the Utah Symphony performs more than 175 concerts each season and offers all Utahns access to extraordinary live performances of the world's greatest music in the state's top venues. Since being named the orchestra's seventh Music Director in 2009, Thierry Fischer has attracted leading musicians and top soloists, refreshed programming, drawn increased audiences, and galvanized community support. Fischer becomes Music Director Emeritus in the 2023-24 season.

In addition to numerous regional and domestic tours-including the Mighty 5 Tour of Utah's national parks and the Great American Road Trip to Utah state parks and national monuments-the Utah Symphony has embarked on seven international tours, from Europe to Central and South America, and performed at Carnegie Hall in 2016 coinciding with the orchestra's 75th anniversary celebrations. The Utah Symphony has released more than 100 recordings; recent releases include a set of Saint-Saëns symphonies, Mahler's Symphonies No. 1 and 8, and Dawn to Dust, which features three Utah Symphony-commissioned works by Nico Muhly, Andrew Norman, and Augusta Read Thomas with Music Director Thierry Fischer. Released to rave reviews in April 2023, Des canyons aux étoiles will be Fischer's final recording as Music Director-paying homage to the symphony's home state of Utah. The orchestra's celebrated discography with former Music Director Maurice Abravanel includes not only the complete Mahler symphonies, but also premiere recordings of works by Honegger, Milhaud, Rorem, Satie, Schuman, and Varèse.

Utah Symphony | Utah Opera, the orchestra's parent organization, reaches 450,000 residents in Utah and the Intermountain region, including students engaged through education programs that serve every school district in Utah on a three-year rotation. In addition to performances in its home in Salt Lake City, Abravanel Hall, and concerts throughout the state of Utah, the Utah Symphony plays for all of the Utah Opera's productions as a merged organization at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre and presents the six-week Deer Valley Music Festival each summer in Park City, Utah.

For more information about Utah Symphony | Utah Opera and the Deer Valley Music Festival, visit usuo.org, utahsymphony.org, utahopera.org, and deervalleymusicfestival.org.