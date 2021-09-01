Utah Symphony Celebrates Latin American Music and Culture in Season-Opening Concert

Latin American symphonic music and culture will fill Abravanel Hall on Wednesday, September 8, when the Utah Symphony opens its 2021-22 season with the third-annual ¡Celebración Sinfónica!.

Just ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Utah Symphony performs a lively program of music by Mexican composers Carlos Chávez, Silvestre Revueltas, Blas Galindo, and José Pablo Moncayo; Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla; Brazilian composer Oscar Lorenzo Fernández; Venezuelan composer Inocente Carreño; and Spanish composer Ruperto Chapí.

Returning to conduct the ¡Celebración Sinfónica! concert is Carlos Miguel Prieto-the leading Mexican conductor of his generation and Musical America's 2019 Conductor of the Year. A champion of American and Latin American composers, Prieto serves as Music Director of Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de México, Orquesta Sinfónica de Minería, and Orchestra of the Americas, as well as Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra.

From 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., the audience is invited to a pre-concert festival on the Abravanel Hall plaza celebrating Latin American culture, featuring folkloric dancers, singers, and creators and vendors showcasing their heritage with modern and traditional artwork and crafts. Silver Moon Taqueria will offer traditional, made-from-scratch Mexican food on the north side of Abravanel Hall.

¡Celebración Sinfónica! is sponsored by Utah Symphony's season sponsor, the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation, and by Rancho Markets. The concert is presented in collaboration with the Consulate of Mexico in Salt Lake City. Media sponsors are Alpha Media and Telemundo.

For more information visit https://utahsymphony.org/event/id/26450/.