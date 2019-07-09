Utah Symphony Announces Holiday Performance Of Celtic Woman During December 2019

The Utah Symphony announced the return of Celtic fiddling sensation, Celtic Woman, on December 10 at 7:30 PM as part of its 2019-20 season. Tickets can be purchased by the general public starting June 12 at utahsymphony.org or by calling (801) 533-6683.

Multi-platinum Irish music sensation, Celtic Woman, returns to North America to celebrate the holiday season with its eighth annual Symphony Tour to perform with the Utah Symphony on December 10 at 7:30 PM at Abravanel Hall. Celtic Woman was named Billboard magazine's World Albums Artist of the Year six times, and has scored two Top 10 debuts on Billboard's main album chart and five Top Five DVDs on Billboard's Top Video chart, as well as achieving platinum-level sales in nine different countries.

Presenting a one-of-a-kind concert experience showcasing four gifted Irish women- three stunning vocalists and a brilliant Celtic violinist, Celtic Woman will perform their timeless Christmas songs accompanied by the stirring instruments of a full symphony orchestra. The "Best of Christmas, the Symphony Tour" features music from the all-female music ensemble's holiday releases; the platinum-selling "A Christmas Celebration" and "Home For Christmas CD" and live concert DVD, "Home for Christmas: Live from Dublin."

Celtic Woman promises an enchanting and festive evening filled with lots of holiday favorites and a few Celtic twists here and there, all with the accompaniment of one of America's premiere orchestras.

About the Utah SymphonyFounded in 1940, the Utah Symphony performs more than 175 concerts each season and offers all Utahns access to world-class live performances of the world's greatest music in the state's top venues. In addition to numerous regional and domestic tours, including those listed above, the Utah Symphony has embarked on seven international tours-from Europe to Central and South America. The Utah Symphony has released more than 100 recordings. In addition to the orchestra's recordings with Mr. Fischer, its discography includes acclaimed recordings with former Music Director Maurice Abravanel, including not only the complete Mahler symphonies, but also premiere recordings of works by Honegger, Milhaud, Rorem, Satie, Schuman, and Varèse.

Utah Symphony | Utah Opera, the orchestra's parent organization, reaches 450,000 residents in Utah and the Intermountain region, with educational outreach programs serving more than 155,000 students annually. In addition to performances in its home in Salt Lake City, Abravanel Hall, and concerts throughout the state of Utah, the Utah Symphony participates in Utah Opera's four annual productions at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre and presents the seven-week Deer Valley Music Festival each summer in Park City, Utah.

For more information about the orchestra, visit utahsymphony.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You