Utah Festival Reveals 2023 Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards Winners

Two Utah high school performers are on their way to New York City after winning the award for Best Actress and Best Actor in a musical during the thirteenth annual Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards held in the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City May 13.

Dylan Bradford of American Leadership Academy in Spanish Fork, UT won for his role as The Man in the Yellow Suit in Tuck Everlasting and Sophia Keller from Pleasant Grove High School won for her portrayal of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde.

These students will represent the state of Utah at the Jimmy Awards® in New York City in June where they will experience 10 days of private coaching, master classes and rehearsals with theatre professionals. The week culminates at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre when they perform and compete for the prestigious Jimmy Awards for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress, as well as opportunities for professional advancement and other awards.

When speaking of the talented young people in the program Michael Ballam, Founding General Director of Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre said, "The wonderful thing about a blank canvas is, there are so many possibilities." The evening showcased 10 production numbers by high schools nominated for Best Musical and medleys performed together by all contenders for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress. Skyridge High School in Lehi, UT took home the Award for Best Musical for their production of Matilda the Musical.

The education and outreach department of Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre in Logan sponsors and produces the event and is partnered with Magic Space Entertainment and Broadway at the Eccles as their national affiliate. Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre sponsors the winners of Best Actor and Best Actress to fly to New York City to compete on the national level.

Utah Festival sent 23 professional judges to 43 Utah high school musicals over the past six months to score and respond to the productions. Then the juried finalists competed in the official awards ceremony at the Eccles Theater on May 13. The UHSMTA gives awards and scholarships in 19 different categories.. Visit www.utahfestival.org for more info.

Photo Credit: Natalie Clemens



