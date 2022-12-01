Tuacahn's Christmas In The Canyon Lights Up The Holiday Season

This year, all the magic of the North Pole is nestled in the southwest corner of Utah, surrounded by the towering red rocks of Tuacahn and ready to be explored on foot, or by train.

"We just love the opportunity to showcase the beauty of this majestic canyon, illuminated by thousands of twinkling lights," said Kevin Smith, Tuacahn CEO. "Christmas in the Canyon is the perfect way to celebrate all the most important things this holiday season."

Things like time with family and friends, the season's most delicious tastes and smells, and of course the beautiful story of the birth of Jesus, unfolding on the Outdoor Amphitheatre stage.

Featuring live animals, inspiring music, and a different volunteer cast each night, Tuacahn's Live Nativity has become a favorite tradition for those on stage and in the audience.

"There is something special about witnessing this reenactment underneath the stars, with so much of the magic people have come to expect from Tuacahn's shows," Smith said.

This year, another of Tuacahn's beloved Christmas traditions - the train ride on The Tuacahn Express - has been renovated and re-imagined, ready to add even more to the canyon's festive spirit.

"It's not just a train ride, it's more of an experience now," said Matthew Monge, special effects and pyrotechnics supervisor for Tuacahn.

Complete with all new lighting and a new sound system, the train ride through Tuacahn's sparkling lights now includes narration about the history of Tuacahn and some background on the train itself, as well as highlighting some of the amazing productions this year, along with views of set pieces from some of the previous musicals.

"In the past, we were only able to play music during the train ride," Monge said. "Now everything is specifically designed to talk about what the train is passing at a particular time."

Despite being involved in prepping for the opening of Christmas in the Canyon the night after Thanksgiving, Monge, who is in his first year with Tuacahn, said he was not prepared for how amazing the canyon felt.

"I come from Disney, so you think I'd be jaded or be used to seeing something spectacular, but this gave Disney a run for its money," Monge said.

Christmas in the Canyon includes 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. performances of the live nativity, along with train rides, shopping in the Tuacahn Gift Gallery, free visits with Santa Claus, hot chocolate, and places to sit by the fire, as well as pre-show entertainment on certain nights.

Tickets to the Live Nativity are $4 per person and seating is assigned. Train rides are available for $3 per person. For more information on all of the Christmas in the Canyon events, and to purchase tickets in advance, log onto www.tuacahn.org.