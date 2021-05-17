Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tom Segura I'M COMING EVERYWHERE WORLD TOUR Comes to Eccles Center

Segura recently performed to sold-out audiences on his 100+ city TAKE IT DOWN TOUR.

May. 17, 2021  

Actor/Comedian/Writer Tom Segura will bring his I'm Coming Everywhere World Tour to the Eccles Center this October.

Tom Segura is one of the biggest names in the comedy business.  He recently performed to sold-out audiences on his 100+ city TAKE IT DOWN TOUR.

He is best known for his Netflix specials, Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014).

Your Mom's House Studios is home to his hit podcasts Your Mom's House which he co-hosts with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, 2 Bears 1 Cave which he co-hosts with Bert Kreischer, and many more. Additionally, YMH Studios was one of the first networks to create wildly successful Livestream Podcast Events as an outcome of the pandemic.

Segura can be seen in the STX FILM COUNTDOWN opposite Elizabeth Lail, INSTANT FAMILY opposite Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, OPENING ACT, and FLINCH. Segura's television credits include The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, Workaholics, Happy Endings, The Late Late Show, Comedy Central Presents: Tom Segura, Mash Up, How To Be A Grown Up.

When he isn't performing on stage or recording a podcast he's watching College Football or waiting for College Football to come back.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21st at 10am online at LiveEccles.com, by phone at 801-355-ARTS and the Eccles Theater Box Office (M-F 10a-6p and Sat 10a-2p). The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.


