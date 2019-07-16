The Utah Symphony To Perform Beethoven And Dvorak For The Deer Valley Music Festival Chamber Concert Series

Come for a night of classical music from some of the most talented composers in history. The Utah Symphony will be joined by Deer Valley Music Festival Principal Conductor Conner Gray Covington and Utah Symphony Associate Concertmaster Kathryn Eberle as they perform the beautiful pieces of Beethoven and Dvo?ák: The Romantic Violin, also including music from Ravel and Mozart.

The concert will take place on Wednesday, July 24 at 8 PM at St. Mary's Church in Park City. Tickets to the performance start at $40 and are on sale now. All tickets can be purchased at deervalleymusicfestival.org or by calling (801) 533-6683.

Take a trip to outer space with the Utah Symphony to celebrate the 50th anniversary of NASA's moon landing. Soprano Melissa Heath will sing and Deer Valley Music Festival Principal Conductor Conner Gray Covington will lead the performance, which will pay homage to decades' worth of films, imagery, and music about space, with rare visual footage provided by the Clark Planetarium.

The concert will be at the Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater on Friday, July 26 at 7:30 PM. Tickets to the space celebration start at $36 and are on sale now. Tickets and lodging information are available by calling (801) 533-6683 or online at deervalleymusicfestival.org.

After releasing "Mettavolution," their first album in five years, the sensational guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela are touring the world to amaze audiences everywhere with their electrifying performance. They will perform without orchestra at the Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater as part of the Deer Valley Music Festival on Saturday, July 27 at 7:30 PM.

Tickets to the concert with Rodrigo y Gabriela start at $44 and are on sale now. Tickets and lodging information are available by calling (801) 533-6683 or online at deervalleymusicfestival.org.

Subscription, group, and VIP tickets for the Deer Valley Music Festival are on sale now. Prices are subject to change and increase $5 on the day of the performance. Children three years of age and under are free in the General Admission section. No ticket is required. Programming and guest artists subject to change. Performance tickets and lodging information are available by calling (801) 533-6683 or online at deervalleymusicfestival.org.

Outside food & drink is permitted. We recommend arriving early to picnic on the lawn prior to the concert. Concessions, including options from the grill and beverages, are for sale at the venue. Gourmet picnic baskets may be ordered in advance through Deer Valley. Gates open approximately at 5:30 PM to the public. Arrive early for best seating options as the venue fills up quickly for most performances.

The venue is a ski hill and may be difficult for some patrons to walk up. There are a few sections with limited views due to grading. Volunteers can point out the best seating locations available. Tarps are not permitted on the hill in order to protect the grass. Chairs are provided in the reserved and accessible seating sections. Outside chairs can be brought in and used on the west side of the General Admission section, but must be low chairs that are no higher than 9" from the ground. A limited number of chairs are available to rent at the venue. These will sell out early for popular performances. Approximate performance time is 2 hours with one 20-minute intermission. Prices are subject to change and increase $5 on the day of the performance. Children 3 years of age and under are free in the General Admission section. No ticket is required.

Free parking is available at the venue. Carpooling is strongly recommended to help alleviate traffic congestion. You may need to walk up to 0.5 mile from the parking lot to the venue, but you may utilize the drop off zone in front of the ticket office if you have larger items like coolers. Park City transit is available to pick up and drop off at the venue, if you would like to park further in town and not have to worry about egress traffic. Temperatures drop significantly when the sun goes down. A blanket or jacket is highly recommended. Temperature projection: Check back on the week of the performance.

Food and drink are not permitted in the church. Concessions are for sale at intermission. House opens approximately 30-45 minutes before the concert begins. Arrive early for best seating options as the venue fills up quickly and is general admission. Approximate performance time is 2 hours with one 20-minute intermission. Free parking is available at the venue, and wraps around the Church. Carpooling is strongly recommended to help alleviate traffic congestion. Do not park in the surrounding neighborhood, you will be ticketed.





