TOOTSIE Comes to the Ziegfeld Theater in May

Performances run May 9 to May 24.

By: May. 01, 2025
TOOTSIE Comes to the Ziegfeld Theater in May Image
The Ziegfeld Theater has announced its latest production, Tootsie, a side-splitting musical comedy that will have audiences laughing from start to finish. Running from May 9 to May 24, this highly anticipated show promises an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Based on the hit film, Tootsie tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until an audacious, unconventional move lands him the role of a lifetime. This uproarious tale of identity, ambition, and love is sure to entertain our audiences.

Please note that Tootsie is rated R for strong language, adult themes, and sexual content

Tickets are available now and can be purchased at zigarts.com or by calling the box office at 855-ZIG-ARTS. Don't miss your chance to see this comedic masterpiece brought to life on stage at the Ziegfeld Theater.



