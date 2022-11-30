THE WINTER WONDERETTES Come to OPPA! This Week

On Pitch Performing Arts will celebrate its next community theater production produced on their newly built Creator's Stage with the opening "Winter Wonderettes" on Friday, December 2nd. For a limited 6 show run, this seasonal celebration finds the girls entertaining at the annual Harper's Hardware Holiday Party. When Santa turns up missing, the girls use their talent and creative ingenuity to save the holiday party! Featuring great '60s versions of holiday classics such as "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," "Jingle Bell Rock," "Run, Rudolph, Run," and "Winter Wonderland," the result is, of course, marvelous! This energetic and glittering holiday package is guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages.



"I love any opportunity to sing Christmas music during the holiday season, so working on this show has been a joy, a gift, and a blessing" says Mandie Harris, OPPA! Board Member and performer in the show. "My main reason for coming to OPPA! was to make new friends and work with people who love the arts as much as I do. Working with these ladies has been an amazing experience. They are all immensely talented and so kind, supportive, and fun! I hope that people will enjoy the story we tell as well as the music, and I hope that we will be able to bring our audiences additional holiday cheer."



"This show is all about making wonderful holiday memories. It's a chance to spend an evening with friends and family and just enjoy the season." - Heather Jackson, OPPA! Board Member and performer in the show.



"This show has continuously brought me joy and has had me excited for Christmas since May! There is no better medicine than being with loved ones, laughing, and celebrating the best season of the year and as luck would have it, this show has all of those things!" - Caitlin Olsen, performer in the show.

