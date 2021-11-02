THE MASKED SINGER Announced Live at the Eccles

Building upon the excitement of FOX's hit reality series and family-favorite guessing game THE MASKED SINGER, Right Angle Entertainment and Outback Presents today announced that the live show THE MASKED SINGER National Tour, will hit the road in 2022, taking TV's #1 show on a North American tour.

THE MASKED SINGER National Tour 2022 comes to Eccles Theater downtown Salt Lake City on July 19, 2022. Audiences can expect to see their favorite characters brought to life on stage in a can't-miss spectacular live show for audiences of all ages, as well as surprise celebrity guests and amazing new performances.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 3rd at 6pm MT online at LiveEccles.com, by phone at 801-355-ARTS and the Eccles Theater Box Office (M-F 10a-6p and Sat 10a-2p). The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

THE MASKED SINGER National Tour live show will feature celebrity guest hosts from the TV show (to be announced at a later date), as well as one local celebrity at every show who will perform in a top-secret disguise. The audience will attempt to decipher the clues to guess the identity until the local celebrity is unmasked at the end of the night. The evening will feature fan-favorite masked characters from the TV show live on stage in an incredible production of song, dance and craziness that only THE MASKED SINGER could deliver.

THE MASKED SINGER ranks as this season's #1 primetime entertainment series among Adults 18-49 and averages 7.9 million multi-platform viewers, marking a +74% lift from Live + Same Day. In February 2020, its Season Three post-Super Bowl LIV premiere drew a massive audience of more than 27 million viewers.

Right Angle Entertainment ("Price is Right Live", "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: The Musical") in partnership with Guy Phillips and Mark "Swany" Swanhart are producing the tour, with Swanhart to direct. With decades of experience in television, film and live entertainment, Right Angle, Phillips and Swanhart have transformed television hits into live stage productions that entertain audiences around the world, with Phillips and Swanhart behind "Dancing with the Stars: Live!," "and "The Bachelor Live on Stage" and Right Angle and Phillips producing "America's Got Talent Live! On Stage!." Phillips and Swanhart are also behind the current "Gold Over America Tour" starring Simone Biles.

For more information including the full tour schedule and ticket information, visit www.themaskedsingertour.com.