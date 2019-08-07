Season And General Tickets Now On Sale For Hale Centre Theatre's 2020 Season

Tickets are officially on sale for Hale Centre Theatre's new 2020 Season of Shows to be performed in the Mountain America Performing Arts Centre in Sandy. Season tickets and individual show tickets are now available for purchase for the season that will take patrons on a journey from an iceberg in the Atlantic Ocean, to Cherry Tree Lane in London, to the jungles of Africa and to Sun Studio in Memphis. Tickets are sure to sell out for this season full of regional and U.S. premieres!

"If you haven't bought season tickets before, this is the year to do it with so many family favorites returning such as Tarzan and Mary Poppins, along with fabulous shows new to Utah," said Sally Dietlein, HCT executive producer and co-founder. "The U.S. premiere of Strictly Ballroom will be a real treat as it comes from the same company that gave us Moulin Rouge! and King Kong currently on Broadway. We truly have a first-rate 2020 line up with a stunning variety of shows. There's something for everyone!"

Ticket prices for individual shows are $38-52 for adults and $19-26 for youth ages five through 17. Deals on season tickets are on sale now with Early Bird season tickets at $34 for adults and $17 for youth per performance. Those purchasing season tickets have more seating options and can purchase weeknight and matinee or premiere season tickets.

Hale Centre Theatre's 2020 season, sponsored by Mountain America, will feature a selection of eight productions. The shows will run non-stop between the theater's 467-seat Jewel Box Stage and the 911-seat Centre Stage, custom-built by Tait Towers, an international live event entertainment technology company.

Hale Centre Theatre 2020 Season of Entertainment

BRIGHT STAR (January 20 - May 2) - REGIONAL PREMIERE in the Sorenson Legacy Jewel Box Theatre

STRICTLY BALLROOM THE MUSICAL (February 5 - April 11) - U.S. PREMIERE on the Young Living Centre Stage

MARY POPPINS (April 29 - July 11) - Young Living Centre Stage

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET (May 18 - August 8) - Sorenson Legacy Jewel Box Theatre

TITANIC THE MUSICAL (August 5 - October 17) - Young Living Centre Stage

Agatha Christie'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS (August 24 - November 14) - REGIONAL PREMIERE on the Sorenson Legacy Jewel Box Stage

TARZAN (November 9 - January 16, 2021) - Young Living Centre Stage

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (November 30 - December 26) - Sorenson Legacy Jewel Box Stage

No children under the age of five are permitted in the theater. For ticket information call 801-984-9000, go to hct.org, or visit the box office at 9900 S. Monroe Street in Sandy. For updates, contests and information on the current theater season, follow Hale Centre Theatre on Facebook.





