Repertory Dance Theatre to Open RING AROUND THE ROSE SEASON in September

Repertory Dance Theatre (RDT) will kick off the 2024–2025 Ring Around the Rose season with an interactive performance on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. in the Leona Wagner Black Box Theatre at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $5 through ArtTix.

Designed for children and families, the one-hour program introduces audiences to the magic of modern dance through a lively, narrated performance by RDT’s eight professional dancers. Participants will learn the core elements of dance—Time, Space, and Energy—while discovering how movement can express ideas, tell stories, and connect cultures. Based on RDT’s acclaimed school performances, the program breaks down the building blocks of choreography, explores improvisation, and emphasizes the importance of physical fitness, with multiple opportunities for audience participation both from the seats and on stage.

“This is the perfect introduction to dance for young children,” says Nick Cendese, RDT’s Executive/Artistic Co-Director. “It’s educational, interactive, and most of all, a lot of fun!”

Tickets are $7.50 per person or $30 for a family of four, with children age two and under admitted free. Season ticket bundles—available for six or more Ring Around the Rose performances—are $5 per show. The monthly series runs September through May, showcasing a different local performing group each month, from drumming and theatre to hip-hop, breakdancing, and flamenco.

Full season lineup and tickets are available at rdtutah.org.