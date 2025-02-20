Repertory Dance Theatre's REGALIA to Challenge Non-Dancers to Choreograph for the Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Repertory Dance Theatre will present REGALIA: So You Think You Can Choreograph, an electrifying fusion of creativity, artistry, and philanthropy, on March 15, 2025, at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. As RDT marks its 59th anniversary, this innovative event invites non-dance professionals to take on the exhilarating challenge of choreographing for a world-renowned dance company—all in just four hours.

Returning in this form for its second year, REGALIA offers a one-of-a-kind experience where four bold participants, from diverse professional backgrounds, step into the choreographer's role. Each challenger must raise $2,000 to enter and will collaborate with RDT dancers and community members, guided by an experienced RDT mentor. Their mission? To conceptualize, create, and stage a six-minute dance piece—all within a single afternoon.

This year's choreographers include:

Jan Cendese – Personal Life Coach, Therapist, and Social Worker

Melissa Faber – Qigong Instructor and Registered Nurse

Christine Holding – Licensed Psychotherapist and Relationship Expert

Georgia Reuling – Artist and Jewelry Designer

Each participant will work with 6-8 dancers, receiving support from their mentors to explore movement, develop themes, and bring their vision to life.

How REGALIA Works: Event Timeline

? 6:30-8:00 PM // COCKTAIL HOUR & CHOREOGRAPHY

Guests are invited to watch the choreographers at work in the studios, enjoy drinks & heavy appetizers from Utah Food Services, and peruse exclusive silent auction items.

8:00-9:00 PM // PERFORMANCE

All pieces will be performed in the Jeanne Wagner Theatre. Audience members are invited to vote on various aspects of the choreography, while also raising funds for RDT during an exciting paddle raise.

9:00 PM // AFTER PARTY

The celebration continues in the Black Box Theatre with dancing and dessert alongside the choreographers and dancers.

While REGALIA does not crown an official “winner,” the audience plays an essential role in making it a fun and interactive experience.

"REGALIA is not just a fundraiser—it's an exhilarating celebration of community, creativity, and the power of dance,” says Executive/Artistic Director Linda C. Smith. “This event embodies RDT's commitment to making dance accessible, engaging, and transformative.”

Tickets for REGALIA 2025 are available now. Don't miss this extraordinary evening of dance, philanthropy, and interactive entertainment!

