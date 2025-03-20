Repertory Dance Theatre Founder Linda C. Smith to Receive Honorary Doctorate from the University of Utah

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Repertory Dance Theatre has announced that its founder and Executive/Artistic Director, Linda C. Smith, has been selected to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Utah.

The university's Board of Trustees recently announced that Smith, alongside I. King Jordan, Julie A. Lassonde, and Cecil O. Samuelson Jr., will be honored with this prestigious recognition at the General Commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 1, 2025, in the Jon M. Huntsman Center.

A native of Utah, Smith began her career in dance at the age of four with Virginia Tanner's Children's Dance Theatre. In 1966, she became a founding member of Repertory Dance Theatre, where she fulfilled her dream of becoming a performer, teacher, choreographer, writer, and producer. She later took on leadership roles, becoming Artistic Director in 1983 and Executive Director in 1996. Under her guidance, RDT has grown into a pillar of Utah's arts community, dedicated to dance preservation, education, and community engagement.

Smith's contributions have extended beyond performance and choreography. She played a key role in the development of the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, the establishment of the RDT Community School, and the commissioning of works by both established and emerging choreographers. Her efforts have fostered interdisciplinary collaborations that explore dance history, social issues, environmental awareness, and cultural diversity.

Her performing experience spans over 90 works, and she has been a passionate advocate for arts education. A certified Arts-In-Education Movement Specialist, Smith has worked in over 2,000 schools, bringing the magic of dance to students and educators through lectures, demonstrations, and professional development workshops. She firmly believes that dance enhances learning and contributes to a healthier society.

Smith has also been instrumental in preserving modern dance history. Under her leadership, RDT has reconstructed and performed historic works by over 140 of America's most revered choreographers. She initiated retrospectives such as Then, The Early Years and Time Capsule, showcasing 120 years of modern dance history.

“Honorary degrees are a recognition of exceptional human beings who have transformed the world in ways large and small,” said University of Utah President Taylor Randall. “Cecil, Julie, King and Linda have invested their time, talents and financial support to causes that have changed our university, state and the world. We are so fortunate to have exceptional leaders who, through everyday acts and transformational investments, have changed individual lives, bolstered education and advanced culture.”

“This year's honorary degree recipients personify selfless service in higher education, passionate advocacy, life-changing innovations and artistic creativity,” said Jamie Sorenson, chair of the Board of Trustees Honors Committee. “We are so pleased to recognize these exceptional individuals for the ways they have lived their lives and inspired future generations to live theirs.”

Smith's unwavering commitment to the arts, education, and community engagement has left an indelible mark on Utah's cultural landscape. RDT celebrates this well-deserved recognition of her extraordinary career and lasting legacy.

For more information about Repertory Dance Theatre and Linda C. Smith's contributions to the arts, please visit www.rdtutah.org.

