Repertory Dance Theater and Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company Join Forces for VIRTUAL Season Opener

The collaboration, DOUBLE TAKE, will drop October 3, 2020.

In this time of uncertainty created by social unrest and a world pandemic, one thing remains clear to Repertory Dance Theatre and Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company: Dance is a vital artistic expression that has the power to connect, support, and heal. Now is the time to return, to rebound, to dance.

Because of the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, and in consideration of our dancers, staff, and audience members, Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company and Repertory Dance Theatre will be offering this performance in a virtual format only.

DOUBLE TAKE, dropping October 3, 2020, will be a historic collaboration between two nationally acclaimed Companies, who are proud to metaphorically join hands and begin our 20/21 season... together.

The hour-long, virtual dance concert, comprised of dances from each Company's dynamic and varied repertoire includes a world premiere for Ririe-Woodbury's six dancers created by Artistic Director Daniel Charon. This new dance, featuring a series of duets, is set amongst the backdrop of a physically distanced world and reflects upon what it means to connect both casually and intimately from afar. Repertory Dance Theatre will present two buoyant works including an encore performance of Outdoors (from Shutdown) by Israeli choreographers, Noa Zuk and Ohad Fishof. Described as a contemporary, tribalistic, pattern-piece, the movement is filled with quirky invention and laced with rhythmic humor. The second work, Reset-a world-premiere by former RDT dancer and winner of the 2020 REGALIA choreographic competition Justin Bass,-will joyfully mark the beginning of RDT's 55th anniversary, its Emerald Season.

RDT and Ririe-Woodbury, in partnership with Wonderstone Films, are creating a high-quality, virtual performance that will allow our valued patrons the ability to stream, watch, and enjoy DOUBLE TAKE from the comfort and safety of their own homes. While both companies value the importance of live theatre, this virtual performance will give audiences the safest experience, while also being pleasurable, thoughtful, and uplifting.

For the safety of the performers and crew, all involved will be wearing masks and maintaining social distancing protocols throughout the filming of the performance.



As we all begin to recover from this unprecedented world crisis, both companies are aware of the economic difficulties the pandemic has caused. To allow our patrons the chance to enjoy DOUBLE TAKE-no matter the circumstances-we are proud to offer all tickets and digital sales are $15, plus processing fees, representing more than a 50% discount on our regularly priced tickets.



We do this because dance remains essential. Repertory Dance Theatre and Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company are proud to join together for the opening of our 2020-2021 seasons.

