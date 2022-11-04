RUDOLPH: THE RED-NOSED REINDEER Takes Flight At Tuacahn This Holiday Season

With all the lists and shopping, parties and planning during the holidays, life can start to feel a bit hazy. Luckily, there's one light proven to shine through the fog of the Christmas season - and his bright red nose is ready to light up the indoor Hafen Theatre when Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer takes place Nov. 25 to Dec. 22.

Featuring all the nostalgia of the classic Claymation Christmas film, this festive favorite is the perfect way to combine childhood memories with the energy of live theater in one perfectly wrapped package.

"This is an exact replica, word for word, song for song, of the animated classic," said Alan Coats, director. "The people in charge of the adaptation were very strict, making sure that each characters' clothes looked like the clothes in the cartoon, the paint colors on the set matched the ones from the movie. It is literally watching your TV come to life on stage."

It's a magical moment Coats has been happily bringing to theaters around the country for more than six years and he can't wait to share it all with audiences at Tuacahn.

"When you add the human quality to it, these characters become even more relatable," Coats said.

Comparing the costume style in Rudolph to that of The Lion King on Broadway, Coats said the puppets are "masterful," and it takes particularly engaging actors to bring them to life.

"It's really a remarkable musical," said Scott Anderson, artistic director for Tuacahn. "The costumes, the set design, it's all there to bring you back to the nostalgia of your own childhood Christmases."

Coats hopes people will take time to revel in the reminiscence, as well as to recognize the timeless music and message tucked within the evergreen branches of this musical.

"There couldn't be a more current theme than the theme of this show," Coats said. "It's about misfits, or what people think in the beginning are misfits. This show deals with how we treat people, how we see people and that even those who are different, like Rudolph, can really save the day."

Come enjoy familiar tunes like "A Holly Jolly Christmas" and "Rudolph", along with all the characters you know and love in Tuacahn's production of Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. Tickets start at just $24. Log onto www.tuacahn.org or call the box office at 435-652-3300 to purchase.