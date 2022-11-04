Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RUDOLPH: THE RED-NOSED REINDEER Takes Flight At Tuacahn This Holiday Season

This festive favorite is the perfect way to combine childhood memories with the energy of live theater in one perfectly wrapped package.

Register for Salt Lake City News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 04, 2022  
RUDOLPH: THE RED-NOSED REINDEER Takes Flight At Tuacahn This Holiday Season

With all the lists and shopping, parties and planning during the holidays, life can start to feel a bit hazy. Luckily, there's one light proven to shine through the fog of the Christmas season - and his bright red nose is ready to light up the indoor Hafen Theatre when Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer takes place Nov. 25 to Dec. 22.

Featuring all the nostalgia of the classic Claymation Christmas film, this festive favorite is the perfect way to combine childhood memories with the energy of live theater in one perfectly wrapped package.

"This is an exact replica, word for word, song for song, of the animated classic," said Alan Coats, director. "The people in charge of the adaptation were very strict, making sure that each characters' clothes looked like the clothes in the cartoon, the paint colors on the set matched the ones from the movie. It is literally watching your TV come to life on stage."

It's a magical moment Coats has been happily bringing to theaters around the country for more than six years and he can't wait to share it all with audiences at Tuacahn.
"When you add the human quality to it, these characters become even more relatable," Coats said.

Comparing the costume style in Rudolph to that of The Lion King on Broadway, Coats said the puppets are "masterful," and it takes particularly engaging actors to bring them to life.

"It's really a remarkable musical," said Scott Anderson, artistic director for Tuacahn. "The costumes, the set design, it's all there to bring you back to the nostalgia of your own childhood Christmases."

Coats hopes people will take time to revel in the reminiscence, as well as to recognize the timeless music and message tucked within the evergreen branches of this musical.

"There couldn't be a more current theme than the theme of this show," Coats said. "It's about misfits, or what people think in the beginning are misfits. This show deals with how we treat people, how we see people and that even those who are different, like Rudolph, can really save the day."

Come enjoy familiar tunes like "A Holly Jolly Christmas" and "Rudolph", along with all the characters you know and love in Tuacahn's production of Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. Tickets start at just $24. Log onto www.tuacahn.org or call the box office at 435-652-3300 to purchase.




Good Company Theatre Opens First Staged Production Of TO SAINTS AND STARS Photo
Good Company Theatre Opens First Staged Production Of TO SAINTS AND STARS
Good Company Theatre will continue its 10th Anniversary Season with developmental production of the play To Saints and Stars by Jordan Ramirez Puckett.
Review: Pioneer Theatre Companys Broadway-Bound SHUCKED Deserves to Be a Corn-Fed Hit Photo
Review: Pioneer Theatre Company's Broadway-Bound SHUCKED Deserves to Be a Corn-Fed Hit
The world premiere of the Broadway-bound musical comedy SHUCKED, currently playing at Pioneer Theatre Company, is hilariously corny with story and song as sweet and juicy as fresh, buttered corn on the cob. It’s an unexpected show that grows on you as it goes along, and like kernels stuck in your teeth, it stays with you long after. 
The Utah Symphony Announces The Seventh Installment Of The HARRY POTTER Film Concert Serie Photo
The Utah Symphony Announces The Seventh Installment Of The HARRY POTTER Film Concert Series This Month
The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to the Utah Symphony with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 in Concert, the second to last film in the Harry Potter series.
Ballet West Celebrates 80th Anniversary of Agnes De Milles RODEO This November Photo
Ballet West Celebrates 80th Anniversary of Agnes De Mille's RODEO This November
Ballet West is celebrating the 80th anniversary of the premiere of Agnes de Mille's Rodeo, which was at the Metropolitan Opera House on October 16, 1942.

More Hot Stories For You


AIN'T TOO PROUD- THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS On Sale At Eccles Theater, November 11AIN'T TOO PROUD- THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS On Sale At Eccles Theater, November 11
November 4, 2022

Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles has announced that single tickets for the Broadway smash hit musical AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, will go on sale Friday, November 11 at 10am.
RUDOLPH: THE RED-NOSED REINDEER Takes Flight At Tuacahn This Holiday SeasonRUDOLPH: THE RED-NOSED REINDEER Takes Flight At Tuacahn This Holiday Season
November 4, 2022

With all the lists and shopping, parties and planning during the holidays, life can start to feel a bit hazy. Luckily, there's one light proven to shine through the fog of the Christmas season — and his bright red nose is ready to light up the indoor Hafen Theatre when Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer takes place Nov. 25 to Dec. 22.
Good Company Theatre Opens First Staged Production Of TO SAINTS AND STARSGood Company Theatre Opens First Staged Production Of TO SAINTS AND STARS
November 3, 2022

Good Company Theatre will continue its 10th Anniversary Season with developmental production of the play To Saints and Stars by Jordan Ramirez Puckett.
On Pitch Performing Arts Presents Shakespeare's MACBETH Running Through November 12On Pitch Performing Arts Presents Shakespeare's MACBETH Running Through November 12
October 28, 2022

One does not often have the opportunity to see Shakespeare, so when you do, take it. OPPA!'s 2 Act production of “Macbeth” continues through November 12th on the venue's Main Stage. Shakespeare's play about a Scottish nobleman and his wife who murder their king for his throne, is brought to life in an intimate setting, surrounded by minimally intense technical designs and beautifully elaborate costumes.
The Utah Symphony Announces The Seventh Installment Of The HARRY POTTER Film Concert Series This MonthThe Utah Symphony Announces The Seventh Installment Of The HARRY POTTER Film Concert Series This Month
October 26, 2022

The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to the Utah Symphony with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 in Concert, the second to last film in the Harry Potter series.