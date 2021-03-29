RDT's Ring Around The Rose Presents SAMBA FOGO

RDT's Ring Around the Rose season continues this April with another unforgettable online experience with SAMBA FOGO. The talented artists from the Brazilian-focused performing troupe will present an interactive, virtual class that audience members can participate in from home. The live class will take place at 11 am MST on April 10, 2021.

Drawing on rich Afro-Brazilian traditions and mythology, Samba Fogo presents high-energy music and dance performances that bring the fire, joy, and intensity of Brazilian Carnaval to audiences young and old.

In order to ensure the health and safety of the performers and the audience, this performance will be available for families in the comfort of their own homes. Audiences will be provided a link to a live-stream class via Zoom where participants can interact directly with the artists. There will be a recording of the class for those who cannot join live.

Thanks to the Shop in Utah grant, all tickets for this virtual experience are free of charge.