RDT's Ring Around The Rose Presents MALIALOLE Next Month
The performance is on January 14, 2023 at 11 am.
Repertory Dance Theatre's RING AROUND THE ROSE welcomes the artists from MALIALOLE back to the series on January 14, 2023. These talented musicians and dancers will share the culture of the Pacific Islands in a fun and interactive show for children and families.
Malialole (Mah-lee-yah-loh-lay) is a Polynesian Music, Dance and arts school, ensemble and entertainment group. Malialole's mission is to perpetuate the Polynesian culture through song and dance while promoting cultural awareness of all Pacific Island People sharing stories of the past and present. It is the goal of Malialole to teach, build and connect the youth with the beautiful Polynesian culture and tradition of respect and love.
Who: MALIALOLE
What: RDT's Ring Around the Rose
When: Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00 am
Where: Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center (138 West 300 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101)
How: $6 tickets available through ArtTix (www.arttix.org, 801-534-1000, or at the box office)
